Jim Harbaugh accuses Penn State defense of illegal move
Jim Harbaugh accused the Penn State defense of doing something illegal during the fourth quarter against the Wolverines. The Wolverines were leading 31-17 but got penalized four times on their first drive of the fourth quarter. They were flagged twice for a false start. After the second false start, Harbaugh started to scream at the officials.
Legendary Steelers Linebacker Jack Ham Is “Shocked” By the Play Of 2022 Defense
Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham joined the 93.7 the Fan’s Cook and Joe Show on Friday morning to chat football. He happily said he’s never been involved in any game as bad as the 38-3 loss Pittsburgh suffered against the Buffalo Bills but recalled one time when legendary Head Coach Chuck Noll accused the team of throwing the game.
Russell Wilson Responds to Marshawn Lynch's Viral Comment
Russell Wilson is enduring something he's never had to throughout his decorated NFL career: severe national criticism. The Denver Broncos' new quarterback may be in his 11th season, and a nine-time Pro Bowler to boot, but never before has he been a national lampoon. But when a team gives up...
Ryan Fitzpatrick has blunt advice for Bears' Justin Fields
Justin Fields once again played poorly in the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, and one former NFL quarterback offered him some blunt advice. Fields went just 14/27 for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Chicago’s 12-7 loss. He has now eclipsed 200...
Commanders Get Bad News On QB Carson Wentz
This is not what the Commanders wanted to hear as they end their four-game losing streak. But, would replacing an injured Wentz with backup Taylor Heinicke help the team in the long term?. You never want to see anyone get injured but Wentz has not played well this year. The...
Awesome videos show Tennessee fans throwing goal posts into river
Tennessee knocked off Alabama 52-49 on Saturday for their first win over the Crimson Tide since 2006, and their fans knew exactly what to do. Vols fans rushed the field at Neyland Stadium and immediately went to work on the goal posts (video here). After bringing them down, Vols fans carried the goal posts out of the stadium and down to the Tennessee River.
Watch: Patriots HC Bill Belichick has awkward encounter with over-anxious rookie DB Brenden Schooler
New England Patriots undrafted rookie DB Brenden Schooler made one of the top plays of his young career on Sunday. With under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Schooler recovered a muffed punt, helping seal the Patriots' 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Still excited after making the...
Watch: Panthers WR Robbie Anderson kicked off Carolina bench after heated exchange with coach
Anderson's outburst comes just days after the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, who the wideout played under in college while at Temple University. Earlier in the season, Anderson supported Rhule while the team struggled, saying, "he can't coach and play." However, despite their past, Anderson didn't seem too bothered by Rhule's firing after the fact.
Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'
The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
'You're not Patrick Mahomes': Justin Fields could be a huge bust
Amazon "Thursday Night Football" analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick, a longtime NFL QB, had tough words for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields after another inept performance from the Bears' offense in a 12-7 loss to Washington. "You are not Peyton Manning. You're not Patrick Mahomes. You're not a pocket passer," said Fitzpatrick.
Cowboys' Jerry Jones discusses bombshell report on Commanders' Dan Snyder
There has been increasing talk recently that NFL owners could try to force Daniel Snyder to sell the Washington Commanders, but one of the most powerful figures in the league insists he has not heard anything about that supposed plan. ESPN published a lengthy piece this week citing several sources...
Watch: Tennessee offensive lineman pukes on the field, keeps playing anyways
No. 6 Tennessee offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was the only Volunteers player feeling sick Saturday. In a viral tweet, he can be seen in the huddle vomiting and then staring down the defense while nodding his head as if taunting his opponents. There was no stoppage of play. It was football at its purest.
Watch: Tennessee fans bring down goal posts after storming field following win over Alabama
Tennessee Volunteers fans went nuts after their team’s win over Alabama on Saturday night. The Vols beat Alabama for the first time since 2006. The fans stormed the field, which will incur a fine that the school will gladly pay. But the fans didn’t stop there. They immediately went to work on the goalposts and brought down the uprights.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady offers 'relationship advice' amid divorce rumors
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady chose an interesting time to sign off on the release of a clip showing him offering "relationship advice" to a fan. As shared by the Joe Bucs Fan website, the Buccaneers posted a new "Armchair QB" YouTube video on Thursday that features Brady answering submitted questions. The segment begins with somebody named Rachel asking the seven-time Super Bowl champion if she should move on from a love interest because that person spends too much time on social media.
AFC South Trade? What ESPN Says Texans Should Send Titans
HOUSTON — With a quarter of the NFL season kicking off on Sunday, Week 6 marks the beginning of the league's in-season trade window. This time last season, the Houston Texans were heavily involved in the rumor mill due to the Deshaun Watson saga. But despite moving on from their biggest trade asset in franchise history in March, the Texans could still make a move that could help expedite their rebuild.
Colin Cowherd Predicts Major Upset In NFL
One of the fun and exciting things about the NFL is the constant possibility of upsets from game to game, especially compared to the three other major sports in our nation. One or two upsets over the course of a season could literally turn a team’s season around, or cause another squad to fall out of the playoff picture altogether.
One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded
Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
Steelers 2022 Offseason Signing Of Mitch Trubisky Labeled As One Of The League’s Worst By NFL Analyst
It was a short stint as starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers for newcomer, Mitchell Trubisky. The veteran signed a two-year deal back in March and he was expected to begin the year as the lead signal-caller at that time. The organization went on to draft Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and it immediately was thought of when, not if, Pickett would be inserted into the starting lineup. The rookie is now officially first on the depth chart and is coming off of his first career start. Marc Ross of NFL.com is ranking the Steelers signing of Trubisky as one of the worst offseason moves throughout the league.
What's going on in Green Bay with the Packers offense?
The Green Bay Packers are having a rough go of things against the New York Jets. It's left fans and pundits to question what is going on in Green Bay as the Packers' offense struggles. After losing 27-10, it's not hard to see why. It's still shocking to see a...
Commanders QB Carson Wentz could miss up to six weeks with fractured ring finger
Only days removed from earning their second victory of the young NFL season, the Washington Commanders may be without their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. Carson Wentz reportedly fractured the ring finger on his throwing hand during Thursday night's 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears. Wentz will see a...
