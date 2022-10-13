Read full article on original website
Tom Peirce
4d ago
Is there nobody in the school system that has any guts or morals, or sense of what this is doing to our society?
15
Laurene
2d ago
Our tax dollars hard at work! Why? Do they think every business, public park or homes are going to have gender neutral bathrooms? How much longer are people going to stay silent about this?
3
crash0005
4d ago
you can't be neither male or female.. it's just promoting an agenda of wokeness
10
