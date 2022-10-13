Read full article on original website
Ryan Murphy Is Creeping Us Out in 'The Watcher' — Is John Graff Based on a Real Person?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Watcher on Netflix. Ryan Murphy has once again birthed a series that is built almost entirely on unsettling terror. Netflix's The Watcher tells the story of a family that moves into the house of their dreams, in a picturesque town that looks like something one might find in a Hallmark holiday movie. The Brannock family has barely settled into their new digs before receiving a disturbing letter from someone calling themselves "the Watcher."
Is Roger Kaplan in 'The Watcher' Based on a Real Person? Here's What We Know
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher on Netflix. All the Brannocks wanted was to enjoy their new home in the peaceful town of Westfield, N.J., and not be bothered by creepy letter-writing stalkers. Unfortunately, peace for the Brannocks simply isn't an option in The Watcher. They say...
Meet the Women of the 'RHONY' Reboot!
"Out with the old, and in with the new," as the saying goes. Coincidentally, this could also be a "housewife tagline" for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York. Andy Cohen revealed to Variety back in March that there would be two different versions of RHONY — Season 14 featuring a brand-new cast, and then RHONY: Legacy (working title) featuring fan favorites from season's past.
There's a New Golden Girl on 'Gold Rush' — Let's Get to Know Ilaura Reeves
Season 13 of Gold Rush is now underway and beyond all the usual tense drama that inevitably accompanies every episode, we also get a little bit of new blood injected into the show. In Episode 2, Parker is on his way to Fairbanks to meet with John Reeves, owner of...
R&B Singer and Songwriter Joyce Sims Has Reportedly Passed Away at 63
R&B singer and songwriter Joyce Sims, best known for the hit song “Come Into My Life,” has reportedly passed away. Joyce was only 63 years old. Joyce, who is also known for charting in the U.S and U.K. Top 10 and Top 20 lists, had her death announced by family members on Facebook.
Who Is Noah Carmack in the New Season of '9-1-1'? Where Do You Know Alfonso Caballero From?
A new dispatcher named Noah Carmack joins the 9-1-1 series in its most recent season as a well-meaning and fastidious newbie, who may just be infatuated with Maddie. Played by Alfonso Caballero and starring alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt, his chracter meets Maddie via the stereotypical-yet-prophetically-romantic bumping into each other in the hallway. Immediately a bit of tension arises as the young Carmack, all smiles, tells Maddie she's a legend and that he's a big fan of her work. Is Noah Carmack a good fit for Maddie?
Larys Strong Is One of the Most Vile 'House of the Dragon' Characters — What Happens to Him?
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and House of the Dragon. It's safe to say that, at this point, we're all aware that everyone in House of the Dragon dies at some point. The Game of Thrones spinoff spans literal decades in a family that goes to war with each other, so naturally, it doesn't end without more bloodshed. And after the Oct. 16 episode, it has to be asked — what happens to those around the Targaryens, like Larys Strong?
'Friday the 13th' Jason Voorhees Stuntman Ted White Has Passed Away at 96
Especially before the days of CGI, the astounding stunts that moviegoers saw on-screen were almost entirely done by real people. The stuntmen and stuntwomen of Hollywood have risked life and limb to bring action to the big screen for generations now, and one of their most iconic faces has undoubtedly been Ted White, a stuntman and actor who worked with some of the biggest stars in film throughout his decades-long career.
[SPOILER] Notably Does Not Have a Funeral in 'House of the Dragon' — Here's Why
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 9. As House of the Dragon nears its finale and the beginning of the Dance of the Dragons, HBO’s iconic series continues to surprise us. Basically, in Episode 8, Viserys (Paddy Considine) utters his last words to Alicent, who misinterprets them to kick off the Targaryen civil war. Episode 9 is focused solely on the “Greens” as they deal with the fallout from Viserys’s death, and one thing is clear: Viserys doesn’t have a funeral.
'Fire Country' Already Poses Several Questions for Fans to Ponder — For Example, What Happened to Riley?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the series premiere of Fire Country. The series premiere of Fire Country has successfully captured our attention. The brand new CBS show follows young convict Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot), who joins a prison release firefighting program to shorten his sentence. He ends up assigned to his hometown, which clearly stirs up some much-needed drama.
Is the Toxic Relationship at the Center of 'Tell Me Lies' Based on a True Story?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Tell Me Lies Season 1, Episodes 1–7 on Hulu. We've all fallen for the guy or a girl who at first, seems positively intoxicating, right? Until that initial euphoric feeling wears off and their toxic behaviors simply become downright exhausting. However, sometimes...
Netflix Fantasy Film 'The School for Good and Evil' Was First a Book Series
The exciting Netflix fantasy film The School for Good and Evil promises magic, mystery, and fairytale fun. The film, which arrives on the platform October 19, stars High School Musical: the Musical: the Series' Sofia Wylie as Agatha and Broadway's Sophia Anne Caruso as Sophie. In addition to the talented leading ladies, the supporting cast is stacked with Hollywood legends such as Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh, and more.
Kimberly From '90 Day Fiance' Had a Military Career Decades Before She Met Usman
Usman "Sojaboy" Umar and his girlfriend Kimberly Menzies from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? met on social media. From there, their relationship evolved, until Kimberly went from "potential" to full-blown girlfriend. Now, she has to impress Usman's family enough for them to grant him their blessing to marry her.
The "Baby, I'm Yours" Song Is Getting Major Love on TikTok
Nothing is as frustrating as when you hear a great song for the first time but can't find out the name. And even in 2022, when platforms like Shazam exist, it can still be a bit of a challenge, especially on TikTok. I don't know about you, but I have...
What’s With the Stone Balls That the Small Council Uses on ‘House of the Dragon’?
The Game of Thrones prequel spinoff series House of the Dragon sure has some balls, hasn’t it? We are, of course, referring to the balls on the table in House of the Dragon’s Small Council scenes. You may have spotted these props on the HBO show. When King...
What’s in Store for Vi and Her Ex Trish on ‘The Equalizer’?
If you’re wondering who plays Trish on The Equalizer, perhaps you watched ER back in the day! Yes, that’s Gloria Reuben in the role of Vi’s rekindled flame, and she made her debut on the CBS show in the episode “Better Off Dead” on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Why Did ABC Cancel 'The Mole'? Find Out Why The Series Was Axed
Netflix viewers are enjoying The Mole Season 6, which is the first season of the mystery competition series in 14 years. That's naturally prompting many of them to ask the question of why the series went off the air in the first place. Article continues below advertisement. The Mole was...
We Want Justice for Sprinkles the Ferret After 'The Watcher' Episode 1 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for The Watcher Episode 1 on Netflix. A wholesome, all American family moves into a peaceful town in Westfield, NJ, eager to start fresh after experiencing years of debt. The mom (played by Naomi Watts) even buys her son a ferret to help ease his mind about the impending move! What could possibly go wrong in The Watcher?
What Does NXIVM Stand For? The Story of Keith Raniere's Cult Shook the Nation
At first glance, the word NXIVM might look like a computer-related term. However, folks who stay abreast of breaking news and true-crime stories know that it's the name of a company founded by Keith Raniere, and that it was accused of being a sex cult. Article continues below advertisement. But...
'The Watcher' Star Samantha Blaire Cutler Dishes on Ryan Murphy's Twisted True-Crime Series (EXCLUSIVE)
It's no secret that the modern King of Television Ryan Murphy has an affinity for all things twisted (don't get us started on AHS: Hotel's infamous "drilldo" scene). And while his (somewhat) fictional series Glee and American Horror Story are obviously cemented into his nuanced and deliciously disturbing legacy, in recent years Ryan has gravitated toward the increasingly mainstream world of true crime. Perhaps there's nothing more twisted than real life.
