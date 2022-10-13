Read full article on original website
Taiwan’s military will not buy any more Tesla cars after founder’s comments
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Taiwanese military will not buy any more Tesla cars after its boss Elon Musk suggested that China should “figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan.” However, the firm’s China sales hit a record high in September.
China asked Elon Musk not to sell Starlink within the country
In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Elon Musk revealed that figures in the Chinese government have asked him directly to withhold Starlink access within China. Musk told FT that, in the publication’s summary, “Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink...in Ukraine” and “sought assurances he would not sell Starlink in China.”
'The hell with it...': Elon Musk throws up hands, seems to backtrack on refusal to pay for Starlink in Ukraine
Elon Musk, in a series of tweets, criticized the government and suggested SpaceX will 'keep funding' Starlink. SpaceX had penned a letter to the Pentagon asking for help paying for the satellite internet service in Ukraine, according to a CNN report. The billionaire maintains that 'Starlink is losing money' in...
Elon Musk announces plans for 'everything app' under Twitter banner
AUSTIN - Elon Musk apparently intends to morph Twitter into an "everything app" he calls X. For months, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has expressed interest in creating his own version of China's WeChat - a "super app" that does video chats, messaging, streaming and payments - for the rest of the world. At least, that is, once he's done buying Twitter after months of legal infighting over the $44 billion purchase agreement he signed in April.
Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company
PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
‘There’s not just SpaceX’: Pentagon looks beyond Starlink after Musk says he may end services in Ukraine
Ukrainian leaders have praised Starlink as invaluable for aiding communications between units and as they share information gathered by drones.
Elon Musk Says 'Unreasonable' To Fund Starlink In Ukraine After Report Said SpaceX Asked Pentagon To Foot The Bill
Last week, Elon Musk spoke about the out-of-pocket expenses SpaceX has to incur to provide connectivity to war-torn Ukraine. A new report now suggests that the Musk-led venture may no longer be able to bear the cost. What Happened: SpaceX notified Pentagon that it may stop funding internet services to...
Musk has a 'super app' plan for Twitter. It's super vague
Elon Musk has a penchant for the letter “X.” He calls his son with the singer Grimes, whose actual name is a collection of letters and symbols, “X.” He named the company he created to buy Twitter "X Holdings." His rocket company is, naturally, SpaceX.Now he also apparently intends to morph Twitter into an “everything app” he calls X. For months, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has expressed interest in creating his own version of China’s WeChat — a “super app” that does video chats, messaging, streaming and payments — for the rest of the world.. At least, that is,...
Musk: SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine
NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk suggested in a Saturday tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine. But Musk’s tone and wording also raised the possibility that the irascible Tesla CEO was just being sarcastic. Musk frequently tweets jokes and insults and sometimes goes on unusual tangents, such as a recent series of tweets suggesting that one of his companies has begun selling its own line of fragrances. It is not clear if SpaceX has actually established future plans for service in Ukraine. On Friday, senior U.S. officials confirmed that Musk had officially asked the Defense Department to take over funding for the service Starlink provides in Ukraine. Starlink, which provides broadband internet service using more than 2,200 low-orbiting satellites, has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces since early in the nation’s defense against Russia’s February invasion. “The hell with it … even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free,“ Musk tweeted Saturday.
SpaceX says it can’t continue to pay for Starlink in Ukraine
Elon Musk is warning free internet for Ukraine's military using SpaceX' Starlink could be coming to an end. The company donated about 20,000 Starlink satellite units to Ukraine to help its military communicate. After cellular and internet networks were destroyed in the war with Russia. Musk says it's cost his company 80-million dollars, and he warned the Pentagon that won't continue.
The Morning After: SpaceX will keep paying for Ukraine's access to Starlink
SpaceX recently sent a letter to the Department of Defense last month, asking the Pentagon to take over paying for Ukraine's use of its Starlink satellite internet. According to CNN, SpaceX told the department that continued access would cost the company over $120 million for the rest of 2022 and almost $400 million over the next 12 months. "We are not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time," the company wrote.
Elon Musk’s SpaceX says it can no longer fund Starlink internet in Ukraine
Elon Musk’s SpaceX has said it cannot afford to continue to donate satellite internet to Ukraine and has asked the US government to pick up the bill, according to a report, as the relationship between the billionaire and Kyiv breaks down. “We are not in a position to further...
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
Elon Musk Makes An About Face On Starlink Funding For Ukraine
Elon Musk just performed another U-Turn on Ukraine's access to Starlink. The billionaire gave the country access to his satellite internet service shortly after Russia began its February invasion. With most of Ukraine's communication infrastructure in ruins, Starlink has been a lifeline. The system uses a number of terminals and a web of satellites to provide high speed broadband service, and was initially designed to bring modern internet speeds to underserved areas around the globe. Communication is vital in modern warfare, and losing Starlink would be a massive blow to the Ukrainian military effort.
Elon Musk's Starlink, Hard-Pressed For Funding Internet Services In Ukraine, Will Add Donate Option Soon. Here's Why
SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service would soon get the donate option, Elon Musk said on Twitter on Monday. What Happened: Chipper Cash CEO Ham Serunjogi took to Twitter to commend Starlink for the initial speed and ease of set-up. He also sounded out his desire to bring Starlink to remote and rural areas of Uganda, the country of his origin.
Meta’s VR Horizon Worlds Not Gaining Users, Documents Show
Meta is having some trouble selling its metaverse concept, facing headwinds including glitches, uninterested users and not much clarity on what it will take to succeed, The Wall Street Journal reported. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has cautioned that patience will be needed — the transition could take years, he said. But...
Satellite broadband players poised to compete for U.S. military customers
WASHINGTON — While SpaceX’s Starlink continues to build momentum in the U.S. defense market, other industry players are positioning to compete for military customers that seek low-latency satellite broadband and more specialized services. “In the U.S. defense and government marketplace, the demand is for mobile, mobile, mobile,” Ian...
Meta documents show main metaverse is losing users and falling short of goals, report says
Horizon Worlds, Meta's flagship metaverse for consumers, is failing to meet internal performance expectations, according to internal documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. Meta initially aimed to reach 500,000 monthly active users in Horizon Worlds by the end of the year, but the current figure is less than 200,000,...
Billionaire Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel is in the process of acquiring Maltese citizenship, report says
Peter Thiel is in the process of acquiring Maltese citizenship, The New York Times reported Saturday. The Silicon Valley investor and Republican donor has American, German, and New Zealand passports. The EU is trying to ban Malta's "golden passport" scheme, which grants recipients access to the EU. Silicon Valley investor...
