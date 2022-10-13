Read full article on original website
Hempstead Man Gets 25 Years for Molesting Girl, 9, Sending Kids Child Porn on SnapchatTimothy BolgerHempstead, NY
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat includedBeth TorresQueens, NY
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenHarrison, NY
longisland.com
Oyster Bay Town Opens Lottery For Popular Holiday Concert Tickets
Residents of the Town of Oyster Bay are invited to enter a lottery to get tickets for this year’s Town Holiday Concerts held in early December at the Tilles Center at LIU Post in Brookville. “Due to the overwhelming popularity of these amazing shows, the Town hosts a lottery...
longisland.com
New Brewery Proposed for Bay Shore Industrial Property
A new brewery is being proposed for a Bay Shore property at 25 Degnon Boulevard (south of Montauk Highway), formerly the home to Kenneth Steven Designs, a woodworking and home interior renovation company. According to an application with the Town of Islip, the new spot will be called Moonfish Brewery.
Oyster Fest returns to Oyster Bay following 2-year pandemic pause
The 39th Oystser Fest has returned to Theodore Roosevelt Park for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.
27east.com
Ghost Hunting and Cocktail Party at Southampton’s Port of Missing Men Offered October 22
The Southampton History Museum is offering a rare peek into the Port of Missing Men, a Gilded Age Southampton mansion, and a ghost hunt with the Long Island Paranormal Investigators... more. The spike in the cost of fossil fuels this summer is being felt in electricity bills. Coupled with an...
27east.com
Mastic Man Dies after Kayak Overturns in Wildwood Lake
Adalfo Castro, 35, of Mastic died Saturday, October 15, when his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. At 4:45 p.m. , Southampton Town Police received a call from a... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022...
Police: 2 men wanted for Selden home burglary
Police say the two men entered a home on Adirondack Drive and stole several pieces of jewelry, including a gold ring.
Shots fired into vehicle in Centereach
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating after a vehicle with two passengers was shot in Centereach on Oct. 16. A 42-year-old South Setauket man was driving a 2019 Chrysler 300 southbound on North Washington Avenue and was stopped at a stop sign when a dark grey or black Jeep SUV approached the vehicle from behind and crossed into the northbound side of the road to pass the Chrysler at 10 a.m. While passing the Chrysler, the driver of the Jeep shot one round at the Chrysler striking the driver’s side door, causing debris to ricochet off the door and strike the driver. The SUV fled the scene southbound.
Star-Studded Movie Filming In Old Westbury, Glendale Seeks Extras For House Party Scene
A feature film starring household Hollywood names is filming on Long Island and seeking extras for a massive house party scene. The scene in "No Hard Feelings" will be filming Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 28 in Old Westbury in Nassau County and Glendale, Queens. The gig pays $165.
whereverfamily.com
NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
Ridgewood, Queens, Is North America’s Coolest Neighborhood. Please Don’t Ruin It.
It’s been two days, and thus far my beloved neighborhood—recently named the fourth coolest on the planet, and the coolest neighborhood in North America, by Time Out—seems relatively unsullied by having its fashionability made official. In Ridgewood, Queens, the artfully attired intellectuals lounging in patio chairs outside Topos Bookstore Cafe look genuinely cool, not affectedly cool. I have a favorite car parked on my block: its license plate says FEMBOY. Even on baleful rainy days, the atmosphere is cheery. Nevertheless, my neighbors seem surprised. Sure, we knew this place was beautiful and low-key, but everyone else was supposed to be...
Downtown Riverhead’s Halloween Fest will take place next Saturday. Here’s the lineup of events.
Halloween arrives a little bit early in downtown Riverhead this year, where the popular Halloween Fest will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22. Halloween Fest, sponsored by the Riverhead BID, offers everything from pumpkin-painting and a jack o’lantern contest, to trick-or-treating, coffin races, and a spooky after-dark costume parade.
NYC smash-and-grab thieves knock off Park Avenue jewelry store, take hundreds of thousands worth in gems
Smash-and-grab robberies involving a group of people in masks and using sledgehammers to break display cases have been reported in Manhattan, the Bronx and Brooklyn.
longisland.com
WANTED for Selden Public Lewdness
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who committed a lewd act at a Selden college this month. A man filmed another man using the restroom before he exposed himself and committed a lewd...
New Restaurants, Store Expansion at Walt Whitman Shops
A new restaurant has opened at Walt Whitman Shops, with two more on the way. Carpaccio’s has been operating since the end of September, but hasn’t had its official grand opening yet. The Italian restaurant is a part of the Limani Hospitality Group. In addition, Read More ...
3 Store Clerks Charged In Nassau County Underage Alcohol/Tobacco Sales Detail
Three store clerks were charged in connection with an underage drinking and tobacco sales operation on Long Island. The detail took place on Thursday, Oct. 13 throughout Nassau County. The following people were arrested as a result of the operation:. Iqbal Asim, age 30, of Bethpage allegedly sold a vaping...
NBC New York
This Queens Neighborhood Was Just Named One of World's Trendiest Places to Live
Residents of one neighborhood in Queens should feel pretty cool -- because their home was just named one of the trendiest places to live in the world. According to the annual Time Out Index survey, Ridgewood is the fourth-coolest neighborhood on the planet for 2022. The magazine cited the neighborhood's...
Police: 4 teens wounded in drive-by shooting at Freeport house party
Four teens were wounded Saturday night in a drive-by shooting at a house party in Freeport.
5 New York Restaurants To Avoid If You Want Fast Service
One of the best things about going to a fast food place is that you get your food fast, but is that really true?. A new study released by QSR Magazine recently showed which fast food places have the fastest drive-thru times and the worst. If you are looking for some good food served quickly here are some places to avoid.
longisland.com
2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island
The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC
With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
