Brentwood, NY

longisland.com

Oyster Bay Town Opens Lottery For Popular Holiday Concert Tickets

Residents of the Town of Oyster Bay are invited to enter a lottery to get tickets for this year’s Town Holiday Concerts held in early December at the Tilles Center at LIU Post in Brookville. “Due to the overwhelming popularity of these amazing shows, the Town hosts a lottery...
OYSTER BAY, NY
longisland.com

New Brewery Proposed for Bay Shore Industrial Property

A new brewery is being proposed for a Bay Shore property at 25 Degnon Boulevard (south of Montauk Highway), formerly the home to Kenneth Steven Designs, a woodworking and home interior renovation company. According to an application with the Town of Islip, the new spot will be called Moonfish Brewery.
BAY SHORE, NY
City
Brentwood, NY
27east.com

Mastic Man Dies after Kayak Overturns in Wildwood Lake

Adalfo Castro, 35, of Mastic died Saturday, October 15, when his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. At 4:45 p.m. , Southampton Town Police received a call from a... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
TBR News Media

Shots fired into vehicle in Centereach

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating after a vehicle with two passengers was shot in Centereach on Oct. 16. A 42-year-old South Setauket man was driving a 2019 Chrysler 300 southbound on North Washington Avenue and was stopped at a stop sign when a dark grey or black Jeep SUV approached the vehicle from behind and crossed into the northbound side of the road to pass the Chrysler at 10 a.m. While passing the Chrysler, the driver of the Jeep shot one round at the Chrysler striking the driver’s side door, causing debris to ricochet off the door and strike the driver. The SUV fled the scene southbound.
CENTEREACH, NY
whereverfamily.com

NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Ridgewood, Queens, Is North America’s Coolest Neighborhood. Please Don’t Ruin It.

It’s been two days, and thus far my beloved neighborhood—recently named the fourth coolest on the planet, and the coolest neighborhood in North America, by Time Out—seems relatively unsullied by having its fashionability made official. In Ridgewood, Queens, the artfully attired intellectuals lounging in patio chairs outside Topos Bookstore Cafe look genuinely cool, not affectedly cool. I have a favorite car parked on my block: its license plate says FEMBOY. Even on baleful rainy days, the atmosphere is cheery. Nevertheless, my neighbors seem surprised. Sure, we knew this place was beautiful and low-key, but everyone else was supposed to be...
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

WANTED for Selden Public Lewdness

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who committed a lewd act at a Selden college this month. A man filmed another man using the restroom before he exposed himself and committed a lewd...
SELDEN, NY
longisland.com

2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island

The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY
Secret NYC

Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC

With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
NEW YORK CITY, NY

