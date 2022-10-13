Read full article on original website
Sunday's Transactions
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Dan Renouf from Providence (AHL). MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled LW Mason Shaw from Iowa (AHL). PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Sent G Samuel Ersson to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Reinstated G Felix Sandstrom from the injured, non-roster list. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Sent D Trevor...
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2
E_Bader (1), Rosario (1). DP_New York 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 4. 2B_Rizzo (1). HR_Bader (3), J.Naylor (1). SB_Torres (1), Kwan (1). SF_Stanton (1). Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Jeremie Rehak. T_3:02. A_36,728 (34,788).
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Higgins active, Olave scratched for Bengals-Saints matchup
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bengals receiver Tee Higgins has been activated and Saints leading receiver Chris Olave has been scratched for Cincinnati's game at New Orleans on Sunday. The Saints secondary received a boost with starting cornerback Paulson Adebo being activated after the club listed him as questionable on Friday's injury report because of knee soreness that limited his participation in practice throughout the week.
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. DALLAS COWBOYS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — DALLAS: S Markquese Bell, LB Devin Harper, QB Dak Prescott, TE Dalton Schultz, OT Matt Waletzko, CB Nahshon Wright. PHILADELPHIA: QB Ian Book, CB Josh Jobe, S Reed Blankenship, RB Trey Sermon, G Josch Sills, DE Tarron Jackson.
Allen leads late go-ahead drive, Bills finally win at KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year’s playoffs.
Toronto opens 2022-23 season at home against Cleveland
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -3; over/under is 215. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the season opener. Toronto went 30-22 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors averaged 19.0 points off of turnovers, 16.5 second chance points and 25.7 bench points last season.
MLB Postseason: Phillies fans heading out to San Diego and gearing up back home
"Just say a number-- I'm going out there, it doesn't matter. We need some red in that sea of yellow and brown," said Phillies fan Louis Priolo.
Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 postponed, rescheduled for Tuesday
ALDS Game 5 at Yankee Stadium has been postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday.
Pacers host the Wizards for season opener
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -2.5; over/under is 227. BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Washington Wizards in the season opener. Indiana finished 11-41 in Eastern Conference games and 16-25 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers allowed opponents to score 114.9 points per game and shoot 48.3% from the field last season.
Dolphins lose another QB to injury, drop 3rd straight game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson's expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team's revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive week where...
Hawks begin season at home against the Rockets
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -9.5; over/under is 233.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks host the Houston Rockets for the season opener. Atlanta went 43-39 overall last season while going 27-14 at home. The Hawks averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second chance points and 35.6 bench points last season.
Lightning host the Flyers in Eastern Conference action
Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Philadelphia Flyers in Eastern Conference play. Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 35-10-7 in home games a season ago. The Lightning committed 4.4 penalties...
San Antonio begins season at home against Charlotte
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -2.5; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs host the Charlotte Hornets for the season opener. San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged 113.2 points per game last season, 15.4 from the free throw line and 33.9 from deep.
NBA Expanded Conference Glance
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m. Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte...
DeBrusk scores 2 as Bruins beat Panthers 5-3
BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored 21 seconds into the game and added an empty-netter as the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Monday night. DeBrusk also assisted on the go-ahead goal, splitting a pair of defenders in a race for the puck and feeding Patrice Bergeron with a behind-the-back pass to put Boston up 2-1 with 7:25 left in the second period.
Edmonton and Buffalo take the ice in non-conference matchup
Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (1-1-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres square off in a non-conference matchup. Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 in home games a season ago. The Oilers allowed 3.1 goals per...
Sacramento hosts Portland to start season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers in the season opener. Sacramento went 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game last season, 49.0 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.
Nets start season at home against the Pelicans
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -4; over/under is 230. BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the New Orleans Pelicans for the season opener. Brooklyn finished 44-38 overall last season while going 20-21 at home. The Nets gave up 112.1 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season. New Orleans went...
N.Y. Giants 24, Baltimore 20
01037—20 N.Y. Giants07314—24 Bal_Drake 30 run (Tucker kick), 9:26. Drive: 8 plays, 89 yards, 4:08. Key Plays: L.Jackson 14 run; L.Jackson 14 pass to Duvernay; L.Jackson 17 pass to Andrews; L.Jackson 8 pass to Drake on 3rd-and-8. Baltimore 7, N.Y. Giants 0. NYG_W.Robinson 5 pass from D.Jones (Gano...
