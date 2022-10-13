Read full article on original website
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Shares Touching Video of Their 'Magic' Summer with Family
"We don't believe in perfection over here but #oursummer2022 was pretty close to it" Bruce Willis is living life to the fullest in a sweet video montage of his summer with family made by wife Emma Heming. Emma shared the video to Instagram, showing heartwarming highlights from the past few...
Russell Crowe Denies Julia Roberts Audition Story From My Best Friend's Wedding Director
"Pure imagination on behalf of this director" Russell Crowe has flatly denied a tale making the rounds about a trainwreck of an audition from years ago. The disputed story was told by director P.J. Hogan who claimed in a book, "From Hollywood With Love: The Rise and Fall (and Rise Again) of the Romantic Comedy" by Scott Meslow, that Mr. Crowe had a truly bizarre meeting with Julia Roberts.
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' at 25 -- Inside Sarah Michelle Gellar's Iconic Chase Scene (Exclusive)
The film's director reveals two Oscar-winners were up for Gellar's role, which cut moments wound up in Scream movies and reacts to some 25-year-old criticism. Sarah Michelle Gellar's Helen Shivers may have gotten the hook in "I Know What You Did Last Summer," but the epic chase scene leading up to the beauty queen's death lives on as one of the best in horror history.
