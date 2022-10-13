ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippians enjoy last weekend of state fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people were out at the Mississippi State Fair Saturday night to join in on all the fun before it wraps up Sunday. People spent all day at the fair enjoying the rides, playing games and enjoying the fair food. Organizers said they’re pleased with this year’s turnout. “We’re having […]
Freeze Watch Posted in Mississippi

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for most of Mississippi for Tuesday night with temperatures expected to fall to between 28 and 32 degrees by Wednesday morning. Much of north Mississippi is under a frost advisory and there’s a freeze warning for counties near the Tennessee line.
Happening Oct. 22: Open car show honoring veterans

William's public defender asked for his $1 million bond to be reduced. Instead the judge increased the bond to $1.1 million dollars. So far, no funeral plans have been set. Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Steven Morgan is the...
True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering

A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Family demands more mental health resources

So far, no funeral plans have been set. Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless. Steven Morgan is the owner of Magic Movers and recently started a campaign for feeding the homeless partnering with Good Karma Cafe. Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 6...
Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a coast pastor was allegedly killed by her own son in a Gulfport stabbing, family members are crying out for help. They say for years they’ve been working to get the mental health care their family member needs, all to no avail. Now, they are calling on the state of Mississippi to step up to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening again.
Entergy Mississippi offers electric bill assistance: Here’s how to apply

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi is offering a one-time bill assistance credit to some electric customers who meet certain criteria. The credit is part of a $3.2 million Operations Bill Assist program to help low-income customers in Mississippi lower the cost of their bills and is funded with $1.1 million, according to Entergy officials. “The economy […]
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
More riverboat casinos abandoning ship

More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
P-EBT benefits released for SNAP children under six in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) have started releasing P-EBT benefits to children who were under six-years-old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-2022 school year or summer 2022. The P-EBT cards will be mailed between October 13 and October 22. Children who […]
