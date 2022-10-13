Read full article on original website
Mississippians enjoy last weekend of state fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people were out at the Mississippi State Fair Saturday night to join in on all the fun before it wraps up Sunday. People spent all day at the fair enjoying the rides, playing games and enjoying the fair food. Organizers said they’re pleased with this year’s turnout. “We’re having […]
kicks96news.com
Freeze Watch Posted in Mississippi
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for most of Mississippi for Tuesday night with temperatures expected to fall to between 28 and 32 degrees by Wednesday morning. Much of north Mississippi is under a frost advisory and there’s a freeze warning for counties near the Tennessee line.
WLOX
Happening Oct. 22: Open car show honoring veterans
William's public defender asked for his $1 million bond to be reduced. Instead the judge increased the bond to $1.1 million dollars. So far, no funeral plans have been set. Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Steven Morgan is the...
True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering
A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
WLOX
Family demands more mental health resources
So far, no funeral plans have been set. Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless. Steven Morgan is the owner of Magic Movers and recently started a campaign for feeding the homeless partnering with Good Karma Cafe. Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 6...
WLOX
Mississippi Renaissance Festival created with special needs children in mind, teaches about Medieval Europe
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Renaissance Festival allows people to travel back to the time of the Scottish War of Independence in the 1300s, a time of blacksmiths, dragons and vikings -- but this is a different type of festival with a specific audience in mind. “We utilize it...
WLOX
Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a coast pastor was allegedly killed by her own son in a Gulfport stabbing, family members are crying out for help. They say for years they’ve been working to get the mental health care their family member needs, all to no avail. Now, they are calling on the state of Mississippi to step up to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening again.
PURRAISE THE LORD: Cat welcomed in new laps of church parishioners, provides healing and love at Mississippi church
One year ago, the congregation of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Bovina increased by one — Salome. Salome is a cat. She arrived at the church one night and just in time to fill a need. “It started the summer of 2021,” said the Rev. Elisabeth Malphurs, St....
Natchez Democrat
CWD Update: Additional positives detected, Louisiana receives DNA results
NATCHEZ — The first positives of the 2022-2023 deer season have been detected in North Mississippi right in the heart of the CWD hot zone and taken with Deer Management Assistance Program CWD tags. Louisiana received long awaited news with the return of DNA results from their first positive deer.
Mississippi has 72 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. […]
WLBT
Miss Mississippi shares her schedule for the Miss America competition in December
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins now knows when she will compete at Miss America. In the Miss America drawing Perkins gets lucky number 7 for the Mu Group. Three different groups will perform each night of the preliminary competition. December 12th Miss Mississippi has Job Interview, Social...
Entergy Mississippi offers electric bill assistance: Here’s how to apply
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi is offering a one-time bill assistance credit to some electric customers who meet certain criteria. The credit is part of a $3.2 million Operations Bill Assist program to help low-income customers in Mississippi lower the cost of their bills and is funded with $1.1 million, according to Entergy officials. “The economy […]
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
More riverboat casinos abandoning ship
More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
Hollywood Minute: 'Till' looks at shocking Mississippi murder
'Till' puts the spotlight on Emmett Till's mother, and the documentary 'Sell/Buy/Date' looks at the sex industry. David Daniel reports.
P-EBT benefits released for SNAP children under six in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) have started releasing P-EBT benefits to children who were under six-years-old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-2022 school year or summer 2022. The P-EBT cards will be mailed between October 13 and October 22. Children who […]
