Primex Finance Launches Its Beta Version, Letting Users Experience Its Cross-DEX Trading Features

The Ethereum (ETH) burn was implemented with the EIP-1559 and since then, thousands of ETH have been burned and taken out of circulation. The ETH burn continues in a bid to make the cryptocurrency deflationary, and it has actually been able to achieve this in some blocks. Given the number of ETH that is being burned by the hour, here is how much ETH is expected to be burned each year.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO