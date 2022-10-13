(Omaha, NE) -- The investigation continues after a man is found dead in an Omaha parking lot. Omaha Police say just after 3:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the area of 84th and Papillion Parkway after a man was found down in a parking lot. Police say the man's death is suspicious and that the investigation is ongoing. The victim's name has not been released.

