Nebraska City, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Second day of firefighting, for Beatrice Rural Department

BEATRICE – For the second day in a row, firefighters fought a rural blaze near Beatrice…as the tinder dry conditions continue. Department personnel from Beatrice Rural Fire, the Filley Volunteer Fire Department and a unit from the Homestead National Historic Park were summoned to the fire, Monday at 1:10 p.m. Filley fire brought a water truck to the scene, and some units were able to tap a hydrant near the Beatrice High School.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two townhomes caught fire leaving occupants displaced

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are investigating multiple units that were on fire and displaced an unknown number of people. The Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to the 4 a.m. fire Monday morning at 2720 N 1st St. The LFR said that when crews arrived they reported heavy fire.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

4 people injured in 3-car crash in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue police are investigating a crash that sent four people to the hospital. The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. Sunday on highway 75 south of Cornhusker Road. Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, and of the injured, one has serious injuries. The cause...
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A couch fell off a pickup trailer in the westbound lanes of I-80 at 60th Street, striking several cars and a semi Monday afternoon. This caused a backup close to the I-480/80 interchange as crews cleaned up pieces of the couch. At one point, traffic was only flowing in one lane.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Four vehicles hit cow on Nebraska Highway 41, near Adams

BEATRICE – Four separate vehicles were involved in an accident near Adams in which a cow was struck several times on Nebraska Highway 41, about a week ago. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the incidents happened the evening of October 9th, about two miles east of Adams. Adams Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to treat injured persons and to direct traffic.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Fire Department quickly extinguishes kitchen fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews took down a kitchen fire quickly Friday night. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:46 p.m. Friday crews went to an apartment near 38th and Farnam St. for a kitchen fire. When firefighters arrived, they saw a fire on the stove and quickly extinguished...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

RV in Omaha catches fire, spreads to nearby building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A close call for those living near an RV in the Benson area. An RV caught fire Sunday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on 61st St. near Binney. The fire was likely aided by strong winds and spread to a nearby building. It’s unknown so...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two fires Sunday send out Beatrice Rural Fire Department

BEATRICE – The red flag warnings of the past few days are gone for now, but conditions remain dry and there’s still concern about the hazard of rural fires. Beatrice Rural Firefighters were sent to two locations on Sunday. One was a field fire north of West Scott Road, between Southwest 75th and Southwest 89th Road….west of Beatrice.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two in critical condition from Omaha cutting

OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men were sent to the hospital with serious injures from a cutting in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 3404 N 105th Plaza at 2:44 a.m. on Sunday for a reported cutting. Officers said they found a 19-year-old man with stab wounds....
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dog dies after house fire in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A dog died after a house fire in west Lincoln on Wednesday. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire near the 1900 block of NW 50th St. According to LFR, on arrival firefighters found a heavy fire in the kitchen. One cat was rescued, but a dog was later found deceased. LFR said the cause of the fire was an electrical problem.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Investigation continues after man found dead in Omaha parking lot

(Omaha, NE) -- The investigation continues after a man is found dead in an Omaha parking lot. Omaha Police say just after 3:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the area of 84th and Papillion Parkway after a man was found down in a parking lot. Police say the man's death is suspicious and that the investigation is ongoing. The victim's name has not been released.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman held at gunpoint, car stolen and totaled in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported a man stole her car after threatening her with a rifle. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N 16th St. on Oct. 15 at 2:53 p.m. for a reported robbery. The officers talked to the 29-year-old female victim when they arrived.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Two people stabbed, one critically, in Northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A 19-year-old is in critical condition after Omaha police said they were stabbed near 105th and Bedford plazas. Officers were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. They found Douth Gouk with stab wounds. They were taken to a hospital. Officers then found Didmar Jimenez, 18,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Two people arrested following Sunday night pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a shots fired call led to a pursuit through an Omaha neighborhood. Authorities said officers were responding to the call when they spotted a stolen vehicle driving recklessly. The vehicle was spotted near 56th and Pratt at about 9:40 Sunday night. According to...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Police investigating homicide

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide. OPD said officers were dispatched to 3507 S 84th St. at 3:03 a.m. on Sunday. They reportedly found a man down in the parking lot and determined he was dead but officers said it was suspicious. The...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Two Hurt in Side-by-Side Accident near Griswold

(Griswold) Two people suffered injuries in a side-by-side accident on Sunday afternoon near Griswold. Cass County Deputy Tim Olsen tells KSOM/KS95 News a Polaris side-by-side was traveling southbound in the west ditch of Highway 48 north of Griswold. The Polaris went over a field entrance and flipped end-over-end multiple times, and came to rest on its wheels. A male and female sustained injuries in the crash.
GRISWOLD, IA
klkntv.com

Grisly find at Texas home led to discovery of body in trunk in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Texas woman who was found dead in a trunk in Nebraska died from strangulation, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, a man returned to his Harris County home to find blood and a human tooth in the garage, according to a court document filed on Friday.
LINCOLN, NE

