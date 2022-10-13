Local playwright Chris Holoyda explores a fascinating story out of Milwaukee’s past this month as Emerald Condor presents Ralph Kerwineo and the Refining Influence of Skirts. Actor Jesse Kaplan engages a deep emotional sophistication in the title role of a man who was born a woman in 1876. Jaleesa Joy is engagingly conflicted as Mamie--a close friend of the woman who was to become Kerwineo. Mamie and Ralph move to Milwaukee to start a new life, but various stresses eventually lead Ralph to stand trial for the “disorderly conduct,” of dressing and acting as a man while holding a man’s job as a clerk for the Cutler-Hammer. Holoyda delivers the story of Kerwineo with a lean cast that renders a satisfyingly well-rounded historical drama.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO