Wisconsin State

Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival Returns to Oriental Theatre

This year’s Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival opens with a powerful documentary, An Act of Worship. The film by Pakistani American director Nausheen Dadabhoy catalogs the abuse many Muslim Americans have endured in classrooms and on the streets. Women in hajibs are easily targeted by white supremacists and evangelical fundamentalists, but men profiled as Middle Eastern have also endured slurs and violence. Mosques have been burned. Hate killings have occurred.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Deeply Engaging, Historical Milwaukee Drama

Local playwright Chris Holoyda explores a fascinating story out of Milwaukee’s past this month as Emerald Condor presents Ralph Kerwineo and the Refining Influence of Skirts. Actor Jesse Kaplan engages a deep emotional sophistication in the title role of a man who was born a woman in 1876. Jaleesa Joy is engagingly conflicted as Mamie--a close friend of the woman who was to become Kerwineo. Mamie and Ralph move to Milwaukee to start a new life, but various stresses eventually lead Ralph to stand trial for the “disorderly conduct,” of dressing and acting as a man while holding a man’s job as a clerk for the Cutler-Hammer. Holoyda delivers the story of Kerwineo with a lean cast that renders a satisfyingly well-rounded historical drama.
MILWAUKEE, WI

