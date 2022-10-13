Read full article on original website
NYS Music
Artist Profile: DJ Joe Grossman
DJ Joe Grossman is someone you maybe haven’t heard of in the Capital Region, but if you were in Manhattan and you knew the right people, the right bouncer to bribe, you might just know who he was. He’s firmly revolving in the orbit of the New York party scene.
NYS Music
Westchester Producer Highlights Local Rap and Hip Hop Scene
When you think of Westchester, you may not picture a thriving rap and hip hop scene; one local producer is looking to change that. John Darling aka Poncho is a producer turned entrepreneur, who highlights local artists on his Youtube show, the Encore Podcast. Growing up in Cortlandt Manor, Poncho...
