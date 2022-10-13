ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Election 2022: Teacher challenges longtime incumbent for District 22 A seat

An educator in her 30s is challenging a longtime legislator in his 70s for the District 22 House Seat A. Democrat Natalie Maclachlan, 32, is a theater teacher who lives and works in southwest Ada County and is a first-time candidate for public office. Republican John Vander Woude, 73, lives near Nampa and is in his sixth term in the House. He also served a term in 2006 to 2008, lost his bid for reelection, and then returned to the Legislature two years later.
ADA COUNTY, ID
The Stealth Story: Idaho Voters Can Change the Balance of Power in Boise

The balance of power between the Governor and Idaho Legislators is on the November ballot. It’s called SJR 102. A yes vote means you support a change to the state constitution. A no vote would mean you prefer the status quo. The measure would allow the leaders of the House and Senate to call a special session. Currently, the Governor has the power, and it became a contentious issue for some during the so-called pandemic.
IDAHO STATE
AZEK opens new $140 million Boise facility

CHICAGO — The AZEK Company Inc., a manufacturer of environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech decking, Versatex, and AZEK Trim and StruXure pergolas, recently unveiled its newest manufacturing facility in Boise, Idaho – AZEK’s first in the Western part of the United States. The 350,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility further advances AZEK’s strategy to drive material conversion to its types of sustainable, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, providing capacity that will allow the company to scale to market demand for its products.
BOISE, ID
Boise Reacts to Proposed Mega-Grocery Merger

It's not often that a company that was born in Idaho is linked to a mega-merger worth over twenty billion dollars. But the Albertsons grocery store chain is not your average acquisition. The Boise-based chain that began when Joe Albertson opened his first store has grown to the second-largest grocery chain in the country.
BOISE, ID
Health Alert: Potentially hazardous conditions at Lake Cascade, Payette River

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) Division of Public Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are notifying the public of potentially hazardous conditions at Lake Cascade in Valley County and the Payette River from Lake Cascade to Payette through Boise, Gem, Payette, and Valley counties due to harmful algal blooms.
BOISE COUNTY, ID
Landfill Heavy Equipment Operator Terminated for Chronic Pain Sues Idaho County

Canyon County, Idaho, is situated along the picturesque Snake River, about 25 miles west of the capital city of Boise. Migrant wagon trains passed through the area in the 19th Century on the Oregon Trail. The county hosts professional rodeos each summer, and those who attend can forgo a beer and toast the competitors with a glass of local wine. The county’s thriving agricultural economy includes 80% of the state's vineyards.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Man arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — A man was arrested Monday night for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho. According to KTVB, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was found dead in her house in Middleton, Idaho, Monday evening. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested and charged with...
BOISE, ID
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Do You Know This Meridian Fraud Suspect?

In the Treasure Valley, we're used to living a relatively safe and calm life. While tragedy and heartbreak have struck our beloved town before, there is no denying that overall we live in a very great place. Our community always looks out for itself--for the most part, our residents are neighborly and there is a sense of pride in our home that adds to the charm of the Treasure Valley.
MERIDIAN, ID
Health officials warn of hazardous toxins in Lake Cascade and the Payette River

BOISE, Idaho — Health officials are warning members of the public of potentially hazardous conditions at Lake Cascade and the Payette River. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) Division of Public Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have discovered algal blooms in the water, that can be harmful to both people and pets.
GEM COUNTY, ID
If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter

Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
BOISE, ID

