Election 2022: Teacher challenges longtime incumbent for District 22 A seat
An educator in her 30s is challenging a longtime legislator in his 70s for the District 22 House Seat A. Democrat Natalie Maclachlan, 32, is a theater teacher who lives and works in southwest Ada County and is a first-time candidate for public office. Republican John Vander Woude, 73, lives near Nampa and is in his sixth term in the House. He also served a term in 2006 to 2008, lost his bid for reelection, and then returned to the Legislature two years later.
'A gray area': What happened after Boise City Council read nine BPD officer complaints
BOISE, Idaho — Oct. 14 was the first time a Boise city council member like Patrick Bageant has spoken out after reading the Office of Police Accountability intake of complaints, where nine officers from BPD came forward to share their claims of a hostile work environment allegedly initiated by their police chief Ryan Lee, who later resigned.
The Stealth Story: Idaho Voters Can Change the Balance of Power in Boise
The balance of power between the Governor and Idaho Legislators is on the November ballot. It’s called SJR 102. A yes vote means you support a change to the state constitution. A no vote would mean you prefer the status quo. The measure would allow the leaders of the House and Senate to call a special session. Currently, the Governor has the power, and it became a contentious issue for some during the so-called pandemic.
COVID-19 levels are back up in the Treasure Valley; 10 Idaho counties in all at medium-risk
Once again, many Idahoans are facing a greater risk of catching COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday on its COVID-19 community level dashboard that 10 Idaho counties are in the yellow zone, or at medium-risk for COVID-19. Listed in the green, low-risk category last week,...
‘Manejando Sin Miedo’: An initiative to help undocumented immigrants obtain driver’s licenses in Idaho
IDAHO, USA — The 2023 legislative session is getting closer and local organizations are starting to raise awareness for potential bills being introduced. Poder of Idaho is kicking off the ‘Manejando Sin Miedo’ Driving without Fear Initiative. Poder of Idaho’s Executive Director Estefania Mondragon said, “we want...
Eighth Street Tunnel Mural becoming a ‘shining light’ for Boise
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Eighth Street Tunnel Mural Painting is officially taking shape along the Boise River Greenbelt, adjacent to the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial. The mural, which has been in the works since the summer, is in response to...
AZEK opens new $140 million Boise facility
CHICAGO — The AZEK Company Inc., a manufacturer of environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech decking, Versatex, and AZEK Trim and StruXure pergolas, recently unveiled its newest manufacturing facility in Boise, Idaho – AZEK’s first in the Western part of the United States. The 350,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility further advances AZEK’s strategy to drive material conversion to its types of sustainable, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, providing capacity that will allow the company to scale to market demand for its products.
Idaho’s Most Beautiful Spot is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
Picking “the most beautiful spot in Idaho” seems like it would be an impossible task — because how do you pick?! There are way too many beautiful locations in Idaho to decide from, but apparently Cosmopolitan was able to accomplish this, and not just for Idaho, but for the whole country...
Boise Reacts to Proposed Mega-Grocery Merger
It's not often that a company that was born in Idaho is linked to a mega-merger worth over twenty billion dollars. But the Albertsons grocery store chain is not your average acquisition. The Boise-based chain that began when Joe Albertson opened his first store has grown to the second-largest grocery chain in the country.
Five men from southwest Idaho charged with over 50 wildlife violations
BOISE, Idaho — Five southwest Idaho men were charged with over 50 wildlife violations stemming from a 2021 hunting incident, which resulted in more than $21,000 in fines, 15 years in license revocations, 34 years of probation, 330 hours of community and the forfeiture of their kill. An investigation...
Man sentenced for illegally voting in Idaho during 2020 presidential election
A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Skiles entered an...
Idaho’s Best Farm to Table Restaurant is in Downtown Boise
The Boise food scene is getting better and better constantly. We have been named one of the best 'foodie' cities over the last couple of years and for good reason. Idaho is also a great farming state so farm to table is definitely a big deal in the gem state.
Health Alert: Potentially hazardous conditions at Lake Cascade, Payette River
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) Division of Public Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are notifying the public of potentially hazardous conditions at Lake Cascade in Valley County and the Payette River from Lake Cascade to Payette through Boise, Gem, Payette, and Valley counties due to harmful algal blooms.
Landfill Heavy Equipment Operator Terminated for Chronic Pain Sues Idaho County
Canyon County, Idaho, is situated along the picturesque Snake River, about 25 miles west of the capital city of Boise. Migrant wagon trains passed through the area in the 19th Century on the Oregon Trail. The county hosts professional rodeos each summer, and those who attend can forgo a beer and toast the competitors with a glass of local wine. The county’s thriving agricultural economy includes 80% of the state's vineyards.
Man arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — A man was arrested Monday night for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho. According to KTVB, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was found dead in her house in Middleton, Idaho, Monday evening. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested and charged with...
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho
As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
Do You Know This Meridian Fraud Suspect?
In the Treasure Valley, we're used to living a relatively safe and calm life. While tragedy and heartbreak have struck our beloved town before, there is no denying that overall we live in a very great place. Our community always looks out for itself--for the most part, our residents are neighborly and there is a sense of pride in our home that adds to the charm of the Treasure Valley.
Health officials warn of hazardous toxins in Lake Cascade and the Payette River
BOISE, Idaho — Health officials are warning members of the public of potentially hazardous conditions at Lake Cascade and the Payette River. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) Division of Public Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have discovered algal blooms in the water, that can be harmful to both people and pets.
If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter
Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
Say It Ain’t Snow? National Weather Service Reveals Winter Forecast for Boise
Does anyone think that Idaho’s favorite weather meme is broken? Our state is notorious for having 12 seasons, but we’ve been stuck in the one that’s only supposed to last one week!. We’ll likely share this post again weeks from when we’re writing it, but right now...
