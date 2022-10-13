Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Halloween Ends
Halloween Ends may have largely disregarded the events of Halloween Kills (a clever conceit that we haven’t seen since J.J. Abrams threw The Last Jedi in the trash for his own crummy trilogy-ender), but one thing it’s not disregarding is the U.S. box office. Yes, after two weeks of Smile, the end of David Gordon Green’s Halloween reboot trilogy took the top spot on the charts this weekend with a solid $41 million debut—especially considering its simultaneous premiere on Peacock, which is a sore subject for Freaky director Christopher Landon.
Ralph Macchio regrets how Elisabeth Shue's The Karate Kid character was written out of the films
Before returning in Netflix’s beloved The Karate Kid spinoff series Cobra Kai, Elisabeth Shue’s character of Ali Mills hadn’t been seen since the release of the original film. While Shue seemed destined to return as Ralph Macchio’s girlfriend in the sequel film, her character was instead written out of the franchise in one single line, with Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso stating they’d broken up. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Macchio discussed his regret over how Shue’s character was handled all these years later.
Luke Evans and Ruth Negga to star in Dan Levy’s directorial debut Good Grief
Dan Levy is preparing to direct his first feature film (after winning Emmys for writing and directing on a little show he made called Schitt’s Creek), and he’s assembled quite a cast for it: The movie will star Dan Levy himself, so that’s cheating, plus Ruth Negga, Luke Evans, Himesh Patel, Celia Imrie, Arnaud Valois, David Bradley, and Jamael Westman. We don’t know specifically who they’re all playing, but this is a regular movie and not a nerd movie, so it’s not like any of them will be playing Darth Vader.
The 6 most scarily accurate parodies on Documentary Now!
Last month, DOC NYC presented a series called “Documentary Now…And Forever!” at the IFC Center ahead of the fourth season of the mockumentary series Documentary Now!, which premieres October 19th on IFC/AMC+ after a three-year hiatus. (Keep an eye out for The A.V. Club’s recaps each week.) And rightly so: The brainchild of SNL alums Seth Meyers, Bill Hader, and Fred Armisen, each episode of Documentary Now! parodies a seminal documentary, from classics to more modern fare—and does so very, very well. Nearly a decade ago, “History Of Punk: Ian Rubbish And The Bizzaros,” which chronicled a British punk musician with a deep respect for Margaret Thatcher, debuted on SNL and inspired Hader to develop the concept. And over three seasons, the show’s best episodes are delicate equations that combine technical and thematic precision with a dry, absurd sense of humor. Here are six such selections. Please let us know what we missed—or what you’d like to see Doc Now! tackle next—in the comments.
Black Adam kills so many bad guys that it was nearly rated R
DC went out of its way in 2013 to establish its reputation as “not your daddy’s superhero movies.” Superman didn’t snap General Zod’s neck so that we could all hold hands and bask in the best parts of humanity. He did it because that’s what heroes do: They kill people. Lots of people.
All the ways October 21 will be a pop culture perfect storm
Sometimes the stars, films, shows, and albums just align. And that’s just what’s happening on October 21, 2022. In a “when it rains it pours” moment, this Friday is shaping up to be a pop culture perfect storm of the highest magnitude. Films starring the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Julia Roberts and George Clooney, Harry Styles, Colin Farrell, and Paul Mescal all premiere that day. Taylor Swift returns with a new album, but it seems other musicians—Carly Rae Jepsen, Tegan and Sara, The Arctic Monkeys—don’t mind sharing a release date with that pop heavyweight. But wait, there’s more! As we at The A.V. Club batten down the hatches to prepare for this veritable maelstrom of content, we’ve put together a preview of every notable release; honestly, it’s helpful just to have it all spelled out in one place to keep track. P.S. While you’re marking the calendar, take note that October 21 is also the International Day of the Nacho. So this Friday, melt some cheese on some chips and chow down while you celebrate the following.
HBO releases crummy commercial for another Christmas Story sequel
HBO may trust God, but all others are paying cash. Solidifying yet another holiday tradition, HBO will premiere their latest attempt at making a sequel out of A Christmas Story. The poorly titled A Christmas Story Christmas, however, has one special thing going for it: Peter Billingsley’s nearsighted eyes. Well, actually, that’s all it has going for it, judging by the teaser released earlier today.
A Twister sequel is coming, and it’s called—wait for it—Twisters
Nearly 30 years after Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt proved that a good leather belt is more powerful than the finger of God, weather is coming back for seconds. Steven Spielberg and the nostalgia hounds at Amblin gave the green light to Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 meteorological hit Twister, putting our decades-long journey to find out what happened to Helen Hunt’s character’s father to a close. Well, hopefully.
James Gunn and Matt Reeves want to make more DC movies, but all WB wants is more Superman
Things aren’t really any less tumultuous at Warner Bros. Discovery, with the company still looking for a Kevin Feige-type to lead the production of DC superhero movies and soon-to-be-former DC Films head Walter Hamada leaving the company the second Black Adam is in theaters (so, Friday), but James Gunn and Matt Reeves have ideas for what they think Warner Bros. Discovery should do next: Let them make more DC superhero movies!
Harrison Ford joins MCU as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in Captain America: New World Order
As if being in two beloved franchises isn’t enough for Harrison Ford, everyone’s favorite grumpy uncle of Hollywood is adding the biggest franchise of them all to his IMDB page. The Oscar nominee will be taking on the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: New World Order, per Deadline, starring alongside Anthony Mackie.
How Till director Chinonye Chukwu found the emotional center of Emmett Till's tragic tale
With only two feature films under her belt, Chinonye Chukwu has already proven herself an actor’s director. The stars of her films give grounded, breathtaking performances rooted in their characters’ psychological truth: her first, Clemency, found the incandescent Alfre Woodward at the center of a searing drama about capital punishment and gave Aldis Hodge a signature role; in the upcoming Till, she again works that magic with Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg, and John Douglas Thompson.
The best and scariest horror films to watch now on HBO Max
The film library of HBO Max is an ever-evolving beast (just ask the victims of various mergers and cancellations), but if it’s horror cinema you’re looking for this Halloween month, the platform can guarantee chills up your spine. In addition to housing Warner Bros. hits like The Shining and The Exorcist, there are classics as varied as Kwaidan, House, and The Blair Witch Project.
Rian Johnson discusses Angela Lansbury’s Glass Onion cameo, says nice things about Netflix
Last week, everyone who has already had the privilege of seeing Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel Glass Onion politely informed the internet that both Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim make cameos in the film as themselves, with this being the final onscreen appearance from Lansbury after her death (it’s also Sondheim’s final onscreen appearance, but he wasn’t really known for being “onscreen” anyway). This weekend, during the London Film Festival, Johnson spoke a bit about those cameos and how they happened.
SNL to keep overworking its hosts, will have Jack Harlow pull double-duty as musical guest
Last night, Megan Tee Stallion joined the ranks of previous Saturday Night Live hosts who also pulled double-duty as the musical guest (it’s a surprisingly long list), and the NBC comedy institution is already getting ready to do it again: Last night, SNL announced that its upcoming October 29 show will be hosted and musical guested by Jack Harlow—an artist has had an impressive run this year from “people don’t know who he is” to “winning VMAs” to “hosting SNL” (though, as other musical artists with a similar journey can probably attest, it’s inevitably going to lead to a spike in more out-of-touch people angrily saying “who is Jack Harlow” when October 29 rolls around).
Rian Johnson: Knives Out’s Benoit Blanc is gay, "obviously"
Rian Johnson was reportedly super protective of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery spoilers during a London Film Festival Q&A, keeping the puzzle box plot details on lock ahead of the December 23, 2022 premiere on Netflix. But there was one thing the director was willing to confirm regarding the franchise’s central character, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig): the Southern detective’s sexuality. Asked directly if Blanc is gay, Johnson replied, “Yes, he obviously is,” per Insider.
House Of The Dragon
There’ve been some great dragon moments in the first season of House Of The Dragon, but the one at the climax of episode nine, “The Green Council,” ranks among the best dragon entrances so far. It capped an eventful episode in which the Hightowers were scrambling to get Prince Aegon on the Iron Throne before Princess Rhaenyra even knows her father is dead.
Why The Rings Of Power works better as a binge watch
If you’ve been waiting for the entire first season of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power to be available before diving in, your time has come. You can now watch all eight episodes on Prime Video, all at once or at your leisure. It’s a risky strategy in this day and age—when spoilers abound on social media (there won’t be any major spoilers here, though, so proceed without fear)—but in the case of this series, your patience might just pay off.
Charlie Cox discusses She-Hulk’s more lighthearted Daredevil and doing more CG action
Regardless of how you felt about Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law or its meta finale, we can all hopefully agree that seeing Charlie Cox’s Daredevil leaving Jennifer Walters’ house after a night of superhero sex with his boots over his shoulder and a smile on his face is one of the best moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—though it was one that felt like a departure from the brooding Matt Murdock we usually saw on Netflix’s Daredevil. That shift was, of course, a conscious decision, and now Cox has spoken with GQ about what it was like returning to Daredevil and playing him as a more lighthearted guy than what people tend to expect.
Documentary Now!, American Horror Story
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, October 16 to Thursday, October 20. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. The School For Good And Evil (Netflix,...
