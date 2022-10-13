As a college sophomore, in the fall of 1998, I sat in a packed lecture hall, struggling to keep up with Organic Chemistry—a.k.a. “Orgo,” as in, “study 24 hours a day, or go.” At the blackboard stood the bearded professor, a tea kettle permanently on the lab bench in front of him, five different colors of chalk clutched in his fist, color-coded chemical structures emerging from his fingertips fast and furious. It’s probably the hardest class I ever took, and I learned more than I thought it was possible to learn in a semester.

3 DAYS AGO