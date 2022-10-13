ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Local 4 WHBF

Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
koamnewsnow.com

Illinois recommends statewide mask usage yet again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The State of Illinois is once again asking citizens to mask up beginning Friday, October 21. Previously, the state encouraged only non-vaccinated citizens to mask up; now, the wording has changed to include all citizens. “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL
The Center Square

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has raised $1.3 million for 2022 cycle

In Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb is the number three fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Indiana Secretary of State, the governor received $1,277,740 in total contributions to his campaign account and spent $1,384,566 between January 1, 2021 and July 15, 2022. Holcomb’s current term ends in 2025.
INDIANA STATE
Autoblog

EPA fines Missouri dealership for emissions cheat devices

A car and truck dealership in Missouri has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for installing "defeat devices." These aftermarket parts bypass factory emissions controls in the name of added performance, but end up emitting more pollution that is legally allowed. Midwest Motors of Eureka, Mo., will be fined...
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Illinois deadline to claim $700 tax rebate payments just three days away

Illinois residents have just three days left to claim up to $700 in tax rebates that are meant to provide financial support amid increased living costs in the state. The rebates are part of the state’s Family Relief Plan, which was introduced in a bill backed by state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel and passed earlier this year. The legislation sets aside millions of dollars for those who filed their taxes in 2021 to help with rising costs due to the coronavirus pandemic and the increase in inflation.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Federal government pledges $2.6M in Washington pipeline safety grants

(The Center Square) – $2.6 million in federal funds to inspect oil pipelines and advocate for greater pipeline safety will be flowing to Washington state soon. The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission announced it will be receiving about $1.6 million in federal monies from one source to “help fund the UTC’s pipeline and damage prevention investigation and enforcement programs” Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Wyoming lawmakers seek to tackle soaring property taxes

(The Center Square) – Wyoming has seen soaring property values that have become burdensome to taxpayers, but some lawmakers are eying options to provide relief. Lawmakers are considering their options for property tax breaks, Wyoming Public Media recently reported. Property values in the state increased by an average of 16% last year, according to WyoFile.
WYOMING STATE
1440 WROK

Do You Know About Illinois’ Drive-Thru Haunted Amusement Park?

If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween this year, then check out the drive-thru haunted amusement park in Illinois. Though there were already some drive-thru holiday displays in Illinois like the Festival of Lights in Rockford prior to COVID, they really became a thing during the pandemic. It was a safe and easy way for attractions to let people enjoy their facilities. For the most part, the concept has been used for Christmas. This year, there's one for Halloween at an Illinois amusement park.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Use of covid relief funds by Arkansas agency scrutinized

(The Center Square) - The Arkansas Department of Human Services has turned over questions about the distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to the U.S. Attorney's office. The DHS selected the Urban League of the State of Arkansas to distribute $450,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds, DHS officials told the Legislative Auditing Committee. The ULSA subcontracted with Performance Tax Group to dole out the funds to 17 organizations. USLA and PTG were allowed to keep more than $45,000 for administrative costs.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

