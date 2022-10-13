ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

Hershey says there’s no risk of a chocolate shortage for Halloween

By Nexstar Media Wire, George Stockburger
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3wra_0iY1vBkv00

HERSHEY, Pa. ( WHTM ) – The Hershey Company says seasonally packaged candy “may be more limited” on store shelves in the final weeks of the holiday season, but fears of a Hershey chocolate shortage are unfounded.

During a July quarterly earnings call, officials with The Hershey Company said pandemic-induced supply-chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine limited supplies of ingredients such as cocoa and edible oil.

“Seasonal consumer engagement is expected to remain high, and we expect high single-digit sales growth for both our Halloween and Holiday seasons. Despite this strong growth, we will not be able to fully meet consumer demand due to capacity constraints,” said Michele Buck, the president and CEO of the Hershey Company during the July call.

Those comments led to headlines about a potential shortage for trick-or-treaters, but a company official told Nexstar’s WHTM on Thursday that there will be plenty of chocolate, even if Halloween packaging runs short.

Hershey representative Allison Kleinfelter said the earnings call comments were “misinterpreted as we discussed balancing production of limited release Halloween packaging and everyday candy packaging.”

In fact, the Hershey Company produced more Halloween candy this year compared to previous years, according to Kleinfelter. The product just may not be wrapped in festive foil.

“Like every season over the past few years, sell-through at retail remains high with people purchasing candy, décor and other seasonal items earlier and more often. As a result, seasonally packaged candy may be more limited on shelf as we get to the final week of the season,” said Kleinfelter. “Fortunately the same great brands in snack sizes are available to help fill trick-or-treat bags and buckets.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Plunging temps and snow headed our way

It would seem like this is a joke, but the sad truth is what’s about to happen is REAL! We’re going from a 72° high Sunday to the 40s for highs on Monday with wind chills in the 30s. And that’s not the half of it. We’ll also likely see some snow by Monday evening lingering into Tuesday.
WDTN

Plane crashes into cornfield near New Lebanon

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane crashed into a cornfield near New Lebanon on Sunday. A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said a singe-engine Firestar II crashed into the field around 8:30 a.m. The pilot was the only person on board. Our 2NEWS crews on scene said Perry Township Police, New Lebanon Fire […]
NEW LEBANON, OH
WDTN

1 injured after suspect collides with car during chase

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested a Hamilton County man Sunday after he led officers on a chase that ended in a dangerous Springboro collision. According to the Franklin Division of Police, officers were called to the 100 block of Highridge Ct in Franklin for a domestic disturbance. Officers discovered the suspect, 22-year-old Michael Scott […]
FRANKLIN, OH
WDTN

State Route 4 shut down in Riverside following crash

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are on the scene of a crash in Riverside. According to Regional Dispatch, State Route 4 is closed from I-75 to just before Harshman Rd. They got the call around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2022. Dispatch said the coroner was called. The crash remains under investigation.
RIVERSIDE, OH
WDTN

WDTN

30K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy