Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker clash in U.S. Senate debate
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican opponent Herschel Walker faced off in a contentious debate in Savannah Friday, the first and likely the only televised debate between the two in this pivotal race. In the hourlong meeting, Warnock largely touted bipartisan accomplishments and accused his opponent of speaking falsehoods...
Biden gave young voters a win on student debt, but abortion tops midterm motivations
When Erin Moore started college, she knew she'd take on student debt. But years later, as she walks around a market in Bucks County, Pa., making loan payments feels much more within reach. Student loan relief "actually will make it feasible for me to pay," said Moore, a teacher in...
Mike Lee tries to distance himself from Trump in Utah debate
OREM, Utah — (AP) — Fending off attacks from his independent challenger, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah worked to distinguish himself from former President Donald Trump in a contentious debate Monday evening. “I stood against my party time and time again to oppose reckless spending. I will...
