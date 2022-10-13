ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NESN

Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts

Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
BOSTON, MA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fans gather at the Beer Hunter as the Firebirds win their second straight game

Hockey is heating up in the desert with the Coachella Valley firebirds' season underway and off to a great start with a win on Sunday in their first-ever game!  The Firebirds started off their history on the right now, beating the Calgary Wranglers 6 to 5. Fans gathered at the Beer Hunter in La Quinta The post Fans gather at the Beer Hunter as the Firebirds win their second straight game appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
The Associated Press

MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 finale; NLCS opens

For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians. This time, it’s Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to decide their American League Division Series after New York staved off elimination Sunday, tying the series 2-all with a 4-2 victory in Cleveland behind $324 million ace Gerrit Cole. Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA) starts for the Guardians, his first career postseason appearance. Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91) goes for the Yankees after taking the Game 2 loss in a playoff debut that marked his first major league relief outing. Taillon allowed two runs and three hits without getting an out. Civale hasn’t pitched since Oct. 5, but he’s won his last three starts with a 3.18 ERA. The right-hander was on the injured list three times this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Goran Dragić Looks Forward to Heat, Jimmy Butler Reunion

Why Dragić connected with Butler, Heat culture originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jimmy Butler’s leadership style and teammate tenacity isn’t for everyone. It does resonate, however, with a tough, serious-minded professional like Goran Dragić. “I loved it,” Dragić told NBC Sports Chicago. “Jimmy is one...
CHICAGO, IL
