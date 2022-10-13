Read full article on original website
Related
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson Records 3 Points, Shines in Season Debut
Jason Dickinson records 3 points, shines in Hawks debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Dickinson was acquired by the Blackhawks from the Vancouver Canucks five days before Opening Night, but he missed the first two games of the regular season due to visa issues. On Saturday, Dickinson joined...
markerzone.com
HABS ROOKIE KAIDEN GUHLE TAKES ON ANTHONY MANTHA LATE IN THIRD; CHAOS ENSUES AFTER FINAL WHISTLE (VIDEOS)
The Montreal Canadiens lost their second game in as many nights, this time by a score of 3-1 against the Washington Capitals. Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki opened the scoring with his 50th career goal before the Capitals stormed back with three-straight. The game got pretty rough late in the third...
Kirby Dach scores in OT as Canadiens beat Penguins 3-2
Kirby Dach scored 3:09 into overtime, lifting the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 victory over Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts
Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
KESQ News Channel 3
Fans gather at the Beer Hunter as the Firebirds win their second straight game
Hockey is heating up in the desert with the Coachella Valley firebirds' season underway and off to a great start with a win on Sunday in their first-ever game! The Firebirds started off their history on the right now, beating the Calgary Wranglers 6 to 5. Fans gathered at the Beer Hunter in La Quinta The post Fans gather at the Beer Hunter as the Firebirds win their second straight game appeared first on KESQ.
10 Observations: Blackhawks Rally to Beat Sharks for First Win of Season
10 observations: Hawks rally for first win of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 at SAP Center on Saturday for their first win of the 2022-23 season. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. In the first 11:12...
Bulls' Early-Season Schedule Offers Telling Tests Against NBA Elite
Bulls' schedule offers early tests against NBA's elite originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If the Chicago Bulls want to build on last season's successes and advance deeper than the first round of the playoffs in 2023, they must perform better against the NBA's elite. It's an obvious statement, sure...
Bulls' City Edition Jerseys for 2022-23 Season May Have Leaked
Bulls' City Edition jerseys for this year may have leaked originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls' City Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 NBA season have yet to be officially announced by the team. But, as these things tend to do, the design for the jerseys may have...
Yardbarker
Yankees lay out starting pitching plan for Game 5 if they tie up series
The Yankees are down 2-1 in the ALDS to the Cleveland Guardians after a heartbreaking loss in Game 3, where the Yankees were up 5-3 in the 9th before 5 singles won it for Cleveland. Gerrit Cole takes the mound in a pivotal Game 4 matchup as the Yankees look...
Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 postponed, rescheduled for Tuesday
ALDS Game 5 at Yankee Stadium has been postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday.
How to Watch NBA Opening Night Games 2022-23: Start Time, Odds, More
How to watch Lakers vs. Warriors on NBA opening night originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season is finally upon us. With free agency, the draft, Summer League, training camp and preseason all out of the way, all 30 teams have a clean slate starting this month.
MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 finale; NLCS opens
For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians. This time, it’s Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to decide their American League Division Series after New York staved off elimination Sunday, tying the series 2-all with a 4-2 victory in Cleveland behind $324 million ace Gerrit Cole. Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA) starts for the Guardians, his first career postseason appearance. Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91) goes for the Yankees after taking the Game 2 loss in a playoff debut that marked his first major league relief outing. Taillon allowed two runs and three hits without getting an out. Civale hasn’t pitched since Oct. 5, but he’s won his last three starts with a 3.18 ERA. The right-hander was on the injured list three times this season.
Bulls' Goran Dragić Looks Forward to Heat, Jimmy Butler Reunion
Why Dragić connected with Butler, Heat culture originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jimmy Butler’s leadership style and teammate tenacity isn’t for everyone. It does resonate, however, with a tough, serious-minded professional like Goran Dragić. “I loved it,” Dragić told NBC Sports Chicago. “Jimmy is one...
LaVar Ball: Bulls' Lonzo Ball Had Nerve Issue Addressed in Knee Surgery
LaVar Ball provides Lonzo update after knee surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is nearly three weeks removed from left knee surgery on Sept. 28, his second operation in eight months after suffering a meniscus tear in the knee midway through the 2021-22 NBA season.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0