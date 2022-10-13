ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The capital of Ukraine reels from second Russian attack this month

The capital of Ukraine was left in smoke and rubble after five Russian drones struck the city early Monday. The explosions crumbled residential buildings and energy facilities near a busy train station in central Kyiv. At least four people were killed in the attack and at least four others have been hospitalized, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a top emergency response adviser to Ukraine's president.
Explosive suicide drones rock Ukraine's capital, hitting residential buildings

KYIV — Explosions rang out across Ukraine's capital early Monday, a week after nationwide strikes rocked the city for the first time since June. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said five drones struck central Kyiv in the morning attack and appeared to be targeting energy infrastructure. A four-story residential building and energy facilities near Kyiv's busy train station were damaged in the attack.
Ukraine news – live: Russia strikes key energy facilities and renews attacks on Kyiv

Russian forces targeted energy facilities in renewed strikes around Ukraine on Tuesday, and caused several explosions in an area of northern Kyiv where there is a thermal power station.Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, said there had been three Russian strikes on an unspecified energy facility. City mayor Vitali Klitschko said the attack was on “critical infrastructure” in northern Kyiv, where thick smoke was seen rising into the sky.Neither official said whether the thermal power station had been hit. They also gave no casualty details.“Ukraine is under fire by the occupiers. They continue to do what...
Four people died in a fire at Iran's Evin prison, which holds political prisoners

CAIRO — A towering blaze at a notorious prison housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran's capital killed four inmates, the country's judiciary said Sunday. Flames and smoke rising from Tehran's Evin Prison had been widely visible Saturday evening, as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of...
Chelsea Manning shared secrets with WikiLeaks. Now she's telling her own story

In 2010, while working in Iraq, army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning provided hundreds of thousands of military and diplomatic records about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to WikiLeaks in what's regarded as the largest leak of classified records in U.S. history. To some, Manning is a heroic whistleblower; others, including the U.S. military, consider her a traitor.
