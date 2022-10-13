Supreme Court turns away Trump objections in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

Read full article on original website
Supreme Court declines to consider challenge to racist citizenship laws
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to reconsider the so-called "Insular Cases," a series of cases decided in the early 1900s that are infamous today for their racist foundation. The court's action dashes hopes of American Samoans who were seeking birthright citizenship. It also leaves intact a Tenth Circuit decision...
DOJ calls for six-month sentence for Trump ally Steve Bannon
The Justice Department is recommending that Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser, be sentenced to six months in jail and a $200,000 fine after he defied a subpoena to testify before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack. Monday's court filing by the DOJ argues that...
So Donald Trump has been subpoenaed. Here's what comes next
Donald Trump is not known for cooperating with investigations that target him or his businesses. So now that the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has voted — unanimously — to subpoena him, you have to wonder about the former president's next move.
U.S. House debates: Rep. Buddy Carter, Wade Herring to argue over Trump, abortion
Since Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. House Rep. Buddy Carter has had a challenger in Savannah lawyer Wade Herring. With Election Day now just a few weeks away, the two will finally meet face to face this week in a pair of televised debates. Herring, the political newcomer who says he was inspired to...
The Jan. 6 committee has done its job, but its impact depends on others
When a dramatic development punctuates a long-running narrative, people ask: Is this it?. Is it the turning point or the tipping point, the moment we will remember?. This week, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol took a shot at providing such a moment in the saga of former President Donald Trump.
Fayetteville Observer Voter Guide 2022: Meet the candidates for U.S. House District 7
North Carolina State Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat, is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. David Rouzer for the U.S. House District 7 seat. Below are the candidates' responses to a Fayetteville Observer questionnaire. Responses have been edited for style and grammar. ...
Biden gave young voters a win on student debt, but abortion tops midterm motivations
When Erin Moore started college, she knew she'd take on student debt. But years later, as she walks around a market in Bucks County, Pa., making loan payments feels much more within reach. Student loan relief "actually will make it feasible for me to pay," said Moore, a teacher in...
These families were adopting Ukrainian orphans. Now they have to wait out Russia's war
KYIV, Ukraine — When Katie-Jo and Christian Page decided last winter to host a Ukrainian orphan in their home through the nonprofit Host Orphans Worldwide, adoption wasn't actually on their minds. "We decided it wasn't something that we were going to be able to do just based on the...
History 101 for Christian nationalists: Founders wanted religion kept out of government
The media has alerted us to surging public support among Republicans for declaring the United States a Christian nation. In a national survey by a respected polling institute, that sentiment was endorsed by roughly three-fifths of all Republicans and almost 80% of Republicans who identify themselves as Evangelicals or born-again Christians. Some prominent Republicans have gone further by insisting that separation of religion and state is a myth. ...
What are the suicide drones bombarding Ukraine, and where did Russia get them?
At least four people were killed in Russian drone strikes on Ukrainian cities on Monday. The attacks were carried out by what are called Shahed drones — also known as suicide or kamikaze drones.
A huge fire broke out at Iran's Evin prison, where political prisoners are held
BAGHDAD — A huge fire blazed Saturday at a notorious prison where political prisoners and anti-government activists are kept in the Iranian capital. Online videos and local media reported gunshots, as nationwide protests entered a fifth week. Iran's state-run IRNA reported there were clashes between prisoners in one ward...
Four people died in a fire at Iran's Evin prison, which holds political prisoners
CAIRO — A towering blaze at a notorious prison housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran's capital killed four inmates, the country's judiciary said Sunday. Flames and smoke rising from Tehran's Evin Prison had been widely visible Saturday evening, as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of...
What to know now that hearing aids are available over the counter
Starting Monday, hearing aids will be available to buy over the counter across the U.S. The major shift in hearing health care is due to a recent rule change by the Food and Drug Administration, which in August cleared the way for the devices to be sold in retail stores without the need for buyers to see a doctor first.
