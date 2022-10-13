Women Today luncheon in Aiken sparks mental health conversation

Creating connections through food, fellowship and fashion was a priority at the Women Today luncheon.

The Thursday luncheon was hosted by the Aiken Standard at Newberry Hall.

Vikki's...A Unique Boutique sponsored a fall fashion show during the luncheon, showcasing new styles from their Whiskey Road and Pine Log Road locations. In addition, nonprofit founder Terry Lee shared her story and work with Overflow Foundation as the keynote speaker.

“Mental health challenges are very common and prevalent. We just don’t realize that they are as common as they are, but 1 in 4 and 1 in 5 individuals, that’s adults or youth, will have a diagnosable mental health challenge in any given year,” Lee, the founder and executive director of Overflow Foundation, said. “That makes it relevant and important for us to be talking about it.”

Lee started the foundation in 2019 following the loss of her oldest son Phillip Lee Jr. by suicide. The Overflow Foundation works to bring awareness, education and resources to people within the community about substance abuse and bipolar disorder.

“As we think about our life, whatever we are doing as women, we often see ourselves and often place ourselves into the role of trying to arrive at a destination. If I just get here,” Lee said. “... I want to challenge all of us today to remember that life is a journey and that God uses everything in our lives. Not all things are good, but I believe that he can use all things for good as we surrender the moments of our lives to Him and ask Him to use the moments of our lives, the moments of our journey.”

Lee hopes that by discussing mental illness, it will help create a culture for people to practice self care and mental health education access.

“You can’t do what you do in business, you can’t do what you do in your home, you can’t do what do in the life of you if you are not taking care of yourself. If all of that has fallen by the wayside, you will eventually struggle so I want to encourage you with your own self care,” Lee said. “It’s not always mental illness, it's just the fact that we might not be taking care of ourselves. We are taking care of everyone else which is what women have a tendency to do. We have to take care of ourselves as well.”

Overflow Foundation locally works to collaborate and provide mental health resources and opportunities for education. Through events like Music and Mocktails and an upcoming mental health conference at Cedar Creek Church in Aiken on Nov. 4 with area churches, Lee hopes that events help spark conversations.

“It is what is getting me out of bed every morning and helping me to push forward, even in the context of my grief and pain,” Lee said. “To be able to give others hope who may be struggling the same way that Phillip was and as a nurse also, it gives me an opportunity to still be a caregiver for individuals and their families.”

To learn more about the Overflow Foundation and their mission, visit their website at overflow.foundation.

Other sponsors of the event included Aiken Memorial Gardens, Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Aloha Aesthetics, Ginger Bee Boutique and Hibbitts Drug Co.