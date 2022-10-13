Read full article on original website
Wrong candidate name appears on Illinois county's ballot
SCHUYLER COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Election officials in Schuyler County are now facing criticism from GOP lawmakers after putting the wrong name on vote-by-mail ballots. Voters received ballots with former Republican candidate Peggy Hubbard on them instead of current nominee Kathy Salvi for United States Senator. Illinois State Board...
Flu vaccine clinics this week in Macomb
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The McDonough County Health Department is hoping to help you say Boo to the flu and COVID-19 this fall through its annual Western Illinois University, WIU, vaccination clinics. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, a flu clinic will be from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for all current and...
City of Macomb offers Basic Needs Non-Profit Grant Program
Macomb, IL (KHQA) — The COVID-19 pandemic made it more of a challenge for local non-profit organizations to provide adequate support to those in need. But through some funding, the City of Macomb has launched the Basic Needs Non-Profit Grant program to help some of those organizations out. "The...
