willmarradio.com
Queen Sonja heading home after 4-day visit to Twin Cities
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Norway's Queen Sonja is headed home from her visit to Minnesota after a final stop at a Minneapolis church. Queen Sonja visited the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church yesterday, also know as Mindekirken. The church is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and is one of only two churches in the U.S. to primarily use the Norwegian language for the liturgy. The Queen shared her hope that Mindekirken would continue its traditions into its next century.
willmarradio.com
Carjacking near the U of M campus in Minneapolis
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are investigating an armed carjacking near the University of Minnesota campus. A Safe-U alert was issued to students Saturday evening after the incident was reported at 25th and Delaware Street Southeast. No suspects have been arrested yet, though police say they were driving a stolen maroon Dodge Caravan and a stolen silver BMW X3.
willmarradio.com
Gopher Volleyball Coach McCutcheon to Step Down
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Golden Gopher volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon announced yesterday that he would step down at the end of this season. McCutcheon is one of the top coaches in the country, having led Minnesota to three N-C-A-A Final Four appearances in his 11 years on the job. He has a career record of 265-71. McCutcheon released a statement announcing the decision and gave no reason for stepping down.
willmarradio.com
Gopher Gridders Lose at Illinois (Saturday)
(Champaign, IL) -- The Minnesota Gophers had just 180 yards of total offense in a 26-14 loss to number-20 Illinois at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Minnesota went down by two possessions early and never led in the game. Tanner Morgan had just 21 passing yards and an interception before he left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury. Mo Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown in the losing effort. The Gophers fall to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten. They visit Penn State this Saturday. In other college football action over the weekend, St. Thomas beat Drake 26-14.
willmarradio.com
Big meth bust in Scott County
(Shakopee, MN) -- A Shakopee man is jailed on five million dollars bail after getting caught with more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine. Scott County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda with five felonies including first-degree sale of a controlled substance. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task searched his property last week and said it found coolers containing meth buried in the woods. Officers say they also located evidence that he was making the drug. Investigators say a tip in Blue Earth County last month resulted in an informant making three purchases from Pineda.
willmarradio.com
Minnesota Health Officials Encourage Flu Vaccines This Season
(Minneapolis, MN) -- University of Minnesota Medical School officials are encouraging people to get the flu shot this season. Professor Marc Jenkins says the vaccine isn't perfect, but it is our best protection from getting really sick or dying. Jenkins says flu activity was low the past two seasons due to masking and social distancing and those restrictions have since been lifted. He thinks we could be in for a severe flu season.
