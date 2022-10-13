(Champaign, IL) -- The Minnesota Gophers had just 180 yards of total offense in a 26-14 loss to number-20 Illinois at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Minnesota went down by two possessions early and never led in the game. Tanner Morgan had just 21 passing yards and an interception before he left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury. Mo Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown in the losing effort. The Gophers fall to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten. They visit Penn State this Saturday. In other college football action over the weekend, St. Thomas beat Drake 26-14.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO