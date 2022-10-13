ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Todd Bowles scolds media for focusing on race: ‘The minute you stop making a big deal about it, everyone else will’

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnBdv_0iY1qQV700

Minorities have long been underrepresented in the NFL head-coaching ranks, an issue former Dolphins coach Brian Flores brought significant attention to this offseason when he filed a class-action lawsuit, alleging racial discrimination in the league’s hiring practices. Joining in the suit were former Browns and Titans defensive coordinator Ray Horton and Steve Wilks, who the Panthers promoted to interim head coach after firing Matt Rhule earlier this week.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles was asked about Wilks’ promotion as well as his upcoming matchup with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin at Thursday’s press conference, where the 58-year-old gave an interesting response. Bowles expressed his admiration for both Tomlin and Wilks but downplayed the role that race plays in their relationship, insisting the color of his skin is secondary to the task at hand, which, as always, is to win football games.

“I have a very good relationship with Tomlin. We don’t look at what color we are when we coach against each other. I have a lot of very good white friends that coach in this league as well,” said Bowles, who replaced Bruce Arians this offseason, with Arians now holding an advisory role in the Bucs’ front office. “I don’t think it’s a big deal as far as us coaching against each other. I think it’s normal. Wilks got an opportunity to do a good job. Hopefully he does it. We coach ball. We don’t look at color.”

Many have noted a disparity in the number of black head coaches (five if you include Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who identifies as biracial) relative to the NFL’s majority black player population. Adopted in 2003, the Rooney Rule was meant to build a pipeline for coaches of color, but at times it’s had the opposite effect, with teams easily circumventing the league’s minimum requirements, granting minority candidates "sham" interviews with no intention of actually hiring them.

Black and minority coaches also tend to have a shorter leash than their white counterparts, a double standard Wilks experienced in Arizona, lasting just one year there compared to his replacement Kliff Kingsbury, who, despite his reputation as an underachiever (he couldn’t even win with Patrick Mahomes), was recently rewarded with a lucrative six-year extension. Bowles himself had to wait several years for his next chance after flaming out with the Jets in 2018, biding his time as an assistant before an opportunity finally presented itself this offseason. Still, if Bowles had his choice, he’d rather talk X’s and O’s, leaving the race conversation for someone else.

“When you say, ‘See you guys’ and ‘Look like them’ and ‘Grow up like them,’ meaning that we’re oddballs to begin with. I think the minute you stop making a big deal about it, everyone else will as well.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 6

Never surrender
4d ago

He's absolutely right. I don't see white liberal reporters giving their jobs to blacks. I don't see white liberal anchors on CNN and MSNBC giving their jobs to black people.

Reply
2
Related
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback

NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon

Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React

Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
NJ.com

This Giants LB (who came from Ravens) has provided unexpected swagger: ‘Everybody is feeling it now’

The week leading up to the Giants’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium focused heavily on Wink Martindale, and for good reason. After 10 years as an assistant coach with the Ravens, including four as the team’s defensive coordinator, it figures to be an emotional day for Martindale when the Giants take on his former team and longtime friend John Harbaugh.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Postgame News

You never want to count Aaron Rodgers and the Packers out, but things aren't looking good right now. Green Bay was blown out by the New York Jets, 27-10, at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. Rodgers and the Packers offense really struggled against the Jets defense, which was led by...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News

The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy