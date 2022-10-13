‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Trailer Teases a Never-Before-Seen Look at Jazz Legend’s Life and Career (Video)

Read full article on original website
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Review: Bold, Dark and Funny Reimagining Dances to Its Own Tune
BFI London 2022 Review: Brave children (and brave adults) will embrace this gorgeous and sinister stop-motion version that's far more del Toro than Disney
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in October 2022
Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We’ve got you covered. October brings with it a trio of high-profile new movies coming to Netflix, all of the bone-chilling variety to differing degrees. But if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, there are a number of other excellent films newly streaming on Netflix this month. Whether you’re up for a historical epic, a classic rom-com or a true crime drama, there’s a little something for everyone.
How to Watch ‘Hellraiser’: Is the New Horror Reboot Streaming?
Jamie Clayton leads the fresh take on the horror franchise
‘Blue Beetle’ Star Adriana Barraza Joins Jean Reno in ‘The Penguin and the Fisherman’ (Exclusive)
Film is directed by David Schurmann ("Little Secrets")
Sylvester Stallone Plays a Mob Boss Taking the Midwest by Storm in ‘Tulsa King’ Trailer (Video)
Paramount+ today unveiled the full-length trailer for “Tulsa King,” the upcoming mafia series starring Sylvester Stallone from “Yellowstone” creator, Taylor Sheridan. The crime drama stars Stallone as New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who fresh off a 25-year prison sentence finds himself heading midwest on his boss’ orders. To set up his new criminal enterprise, Dwight taps a ring of locals to join his crew – and where he goes, violence and chaos inevitably follow.
Robbie Coltrane’s 11 Best Roles: Hagrid, a Rock Star Fraud and the Headshrinking ‘Cracker’ (Photos)
The Scottish actor, whose death at age 72 was reported on Friday, was known for much more than the lovable Harry Potter half-giant.
‘Barbarian’ Editor Explains Why a ‘Gory, Sick, Funny’ Scene Involving a Rat Was Cut From Film
Spoiler warning: The following article reveals the plot and ending of “Barbarian”. Rodents have made a decent name for themselves in movies like “Stuart Little,” “The Secret of NIMH,” “The Great Mouse Detective” and of course “Ratatouille.” But the horror hit “Barbarian” will not be joining that list, because a mid-movie scene involving Justin Long and a basement rat was left on the cutting room floor.
How to Watch the ‘Halloween’ Movies in Order: Michael Myers Timeline Explained
There are more Michael Myers timelines than you think
TheGrill 2022 Event (Exclusive Photos)
Participants at the Oct. 12 event included "Reboot" creator Steven Levitan, Jason Richmond of IMAX Entertainment, and Annenberg Inclusion Initiative founder Dr. Stacy Smith
How ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Stars Mila Kunis and Chiara Aurelia Played 3 Versions of the Same Character
Kunis explains to TheWrap why she sees three versions of Ani in the Netflix film
‘She-Hulk’ Head Writer Says That K.E.V.I.N. Was Almost Played by a Real Guest Star ‘Like George Clooney’
"And he'd be in a tuxedo holding like a glass of scotch, and that would be Kevin," Jessica Gao told TheWrap
‘Twister’ Sequel Gathers Strength With ‘The Revenant’ Writer Mark L. Smith
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are developing "Twisters" as a follow-up to the 1996 blockbuster
How ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ Directors Made a Singing Croc Feel Like the Soul of Shawn Mendes
It probably codes as a childrens story, but really its for everybody, director Josh Gordon tells TheWrap
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 5, Night 1: Charli D’Amelio Earns First 10s of the Season, Surprise Announcement Changes Competition
Tears flowed in the emotion-filled ballroom more than once
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Debuts to Glowing Reviews: Director’s ‘Best Movie in a Decade’
Critics universally praised the stop-motion animation but were split on its musical numbers
‘Smile’ Ending Explained: Put on a Happy Face
With commentary from director Parker Finn and star Sosie Bacon
Life-Sized Han Solo Bread Sculpture Is Just What ‘Star Wars’ Fans Kneaded (Photo)
This is the kind of carbs overload some only dream of
‘Till,’ ‘Decision to Leave’ Lead Slow Weekend Indie Box Office
Park Chan-wook's thriller earns weekend's highest theater average, while Emmett Till drama earns $240,000 from 16 theaters
Ruth Negga, Luke Evans, Himesh Patel to Star in Dan Levy’s Directorial Debut ‘Good Grief’ for Netflix
Celia Imrie, Arnaud Valois, David Bradley and Jamael Westman will also star
Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)
The second annual gala raised $10 million to support the museums access, education and programming initiatives
