Cybersecurity is notorious for its cryptic terms and overhyped trends, and “zero trust” might currently be the most cryptic and hyped of them all. It’s also a real concept, and probably the best hope we have today of putting a stop to the onslaught of cyberattacks, experts say. Still, confusion about which security tools can genuinely help to deliver the promise of zero trust, and which ones are just pretending to live up to its potential, is a growing problem.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 18 HOURS AGO