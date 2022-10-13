Read full article on original website
Related
NewsTimes
Legendary New York Concert Promoter Ron Delsener Announces His Retirement; There Will Never Be Another
I’ve known the name Ron Delsener for as long as I can remember. Growing up in New York, I listened to a lot of radio — especially Q104.3 — and you’d hear ads for concerts at Madison Square Garden and Giants Stadium (pre-MetLife) brought to you by “Ron Delsener Presents.” Then you’d see his name on the ticket stub.
NewsTimes
Rauw Alejandro, Sebastián Yatra, Marco Antonio Solís to Perform at 2022 Latin Grammys
The Latin Recording Academy has announced the first round of acclaimed artists who will perform at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards. The first slate of stars set to take the stage at the awards ceremony scheduled for Nov. 17 include Rauw Alejandro, Jesse & Joy, Sebastián Yatra, Chiquis, and Marco Antonio Solís.
NewsTimes
Dwayne Johnson Singing Loretta Lynn’s ‘Don’t Come Home a Drinkin” With Kelly Clarkson? Why Not
Dwayne Johnson is an unabashed country music fan, particularly of the outlaw variety — he cites Sturgill Simpson, Cody Jinks, and Jamey Johnson as modern-day favorites. If it’s got teeth, The Rock is all in, which is probably why it wasn’t the least bit strange for him to cover “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’” this week in honor of Loretta Lynn, who died Oct. 4.
NewsTimes
‘SNL’: Watch Megan Thee Stallion Work at Hot Girl Hospital, Lead a Twerk-Out Class and More
In addition to serving as musical guest on Saturday Night Live, Megan Thee Stallion’s comedic skills were on display as the show’s host, with the rapper taking part in the majority of the episode’s sketches. Among the highlights was a sketch called “Hot Girl Hospital,” where Megan,...
Olivia Wilde Demands Attention in Risqué Sheer Dress
While actress and director of Don't Worry Darling Olivia Wilde is going through some challenges with all the rumors, she still managed to show up to the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in a look that made jaws drop. Wilde attended the event, which took place at the Academy Museum...
NewsTimes
James Gray Gets Up Close and Personal at Lumière Film Festival
U.S. film writer and director James Gray (“Little Odessa”, “Two Lovers”, “The Immigrant”, “Armageddon Time”) drew several laugh-out-loud moments from a packed theatre during a masterclass at the Lumiere Film Festival in Lyon. In a disarmingly honest conversation laced with humorous self-deprecation,...
NewsTimes
Jack Harlow Recruits Drake, Jayson Tatum, and Thousands of Fans for ‘Like a Blade of Grass’ Video
Jack Harlow’s last few music videos have been high-production events — he served as a motivational speaker and business executive in “Nail Tech,” then made some stealthy moves through the night in “First Class” and took over the Kentucky Derby with Drake in “Churchill Downs.” But the newly released video for “Like a Blade of Grass” taps in with the direct source of the rapper’s star power.
NewsTimes
Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale: Hard Rock ‘Has Nothing to Do With What’s Between Anybody’s Legs’
When Lzzy Hale and her band, Halestorm, were first nominated for a Grammy in 2013 — earning a Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance nod for their song “Love Bites” — the power singer found herself the only woman in a category full of dudes. (They won.) Not much seemed to have changed by 2019, when Halestorm scored their second Grammy nomination, for Best Rock Performance.
Mike Schank, musician and co-star of the 1999 documentary 'American Movie,' dead at 53
Musician Mike Schank, known best for his role in the 1999 Milwaukee-based documentary "American Movie," has died.
Comments / 0