NewsTimes

Rauw Alejandro, Sebastián Yatra, Marco Antonio Solís to Perform at 2022 Latin Grammys

The Latin Recording Academy has announced the first round of acclaimed artists who will perform at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards. The first slate of stars set to take the stage at the awards ceremony scheduled for Nov. 17 include Rauw Alejandro, Jesse & Joy, Sebastián Yatra, Chiquis, and Marco Antonio Solís.
NewsTimes

Dwayne Johnson Singing Loretta Lynn’s ‘Don’t Come Home a Drinkin” With Kelly Clarkson? Why Not

Dwayne Johnson is an unabashed country music fan, particularly of the outlaw variety — he cites Sturgill Simpson, Cody Jinks, and Jamey Johnson as modern-day favorites. If it’s got teeth, The Rock is all in, which is probably why it wasn’t the least bit strange for him to cover “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’” this week in honor of Loretta Lynn, who died Oct. 4.
Parade

Olivia Wilde Demands Attention in Risqué Sheer Dress

While actress and director of Don't Worry Darling Olivia Wilde is going through some challenges with all the rumors, she still managed to show up to the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in a look that made jaws drop. Wilde attended the event, which took place at the Academy Museum...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsTimes

James Gray Gets Up Close and Personal at Lumière Film Festival

U.S. film writer and director James Gray (“Little Odessa”, “Two Lovers”, “The Immigrant”, “Armageddon Time”) drew several laugh-out-loud moments from a packed theatre during a masterclass at the Lumiere Film Festival in Lyon. In a disarmingly honest conversation laced with humorous self-deprecation,...
NewsTimes

Jack Harlow Recruits Drake, Jayson Tatum, and Thousands of Fans for ‘Like a Blade of Grass’ Video

Jack Harlow’s last few music videos have been high-production events — he served as a motivational speaker and business executive in “Nail Tech,” then made some stealthy moves through the night in “First Class” and took over the Kentucky Derby with Drake in “Churchill Downs.” But the newly released video for “Like a Blade of Grass” taps in with the direct source of the rapper’s star power.
MUSIC
NewsTimes

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale: Hard Rock ‘Has Nothing to Do With What’s Between Anybody’s Legs’

When Lzzy Hale and her band, Halestorm, were first nominated for a Grammy in 2013 — earning a Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance nod for their song “Love Bites” — the power singer found herself the only woman in a category full of dudes. (They won.) Not much seemed to have changed by 2019, when Halestorm scored their second Grammy nomination, for Best Rock Performance.

