NBA
Hornets Waive Alexander, Ball, Crutcher, Sneed
Charlotte’s Roster Currently Stands at 16 Players. October 15, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has waived Ty-Shon Alexander, LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Crutcher and Xavier Sneed. Alexander appeared in 31 games (two starts) last season for Virtus...
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies finalize 2022-23 opening night roster
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team waived forward/center Killian Tillie and wing Dakota Mathias to finalize their opening night roster for the 2022-23 regular season. The Grizzlies will tip-off the 2022-23 regular season against the New York Knicks at 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at FedExForum. The...
NBA
SPURS WAIVE ALIZE JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 15, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has waived forward Alize Johnson. Johnson appeared in four preseason games for the Spurs, averaging 1.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 6.8 minutes per game. The Spurs roster now stands at 18...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today their opening night roster for the 2022-23 season. The Pelicans will tip-off the regular season Wednesday, October 19 in Brooklyn against the Nets.
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 1
Each Monday throughout the 2022-23 season, we’ll present The Five topics you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. Before we dive into the 82-course meal that is the NBA regular season, we had to have an appetizer and the preseason gave us just enough to whet our appetite over the past two weeks.
NBA
Cavaliers Waive Five Players
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard Sharife Cooper, forward Mamadi Diakite, forward Nate Hinton, guard R.J. Nembhard, and forward Jamorko Pickett, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Nembhard (6-4, 200), who originally signed a Two-Way contract with Cleveland on Oct....
NBA
Antonio Daniels on Pelicans development, NBA Western Conference | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi are joined by Antonio Daniels (5:00) of Bally Sports and Sirius XM for a spirited discussion of the Pelicans playoff chances in the Western Conference, reasonable expectations moving forward, and the development of younger Pels players. We...
NBA
2022-23 NBA Officiating Last Two Minute Reports
Below is the league’s assessment of officiated events that occurred in the last two minutes of games that were at or within three points during any point in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter (and overtime, where applicable). The plays assessed include all calls (whistles) and notable non-calls. Notable non-calls will generally be defined as material plays directly related to the outcome of a possession.
NBA
Lakers Waive Harrison, Pierre-Louis, and Huff
The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on guards Shaquille Harrison and Nate Pierre-Louis and center Jay Huff, it was announced today. Harrison, who was signed by the Lakers on Oct. 8, appeared in two preseason games and averaged 1.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 12.0 minutes per game.
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies sign Brandon Clarke to multi-year contract extension
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed forward/center Brandon Clarke to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Clarke (6-7 ¾, 210) appeared in 64 games (one start) and averaged 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a career-high 1.06 blocks...
NBA
Indiana Pacers Waive Three
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers announced Saturday the team waived guards Tevin Brown and Eli Brooks, and forward Jermaine Samuels. The roster stands at 17, which includes two two-way players.
NBA
Cavaliers Sign Mamadi Diakite to a Two-Way Contract
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Mamadi Diakite (MAH-mah-dee dee-ah-KEE-tay) to a Two-Way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Diakite (6-9, 224) appeared in all four preseason games for the Cavaliers, averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.25 steals and...
NBA
Why Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores believes in franchise’s ‘great foundation’
No one is predicting a Woodward Avenue championship parade in June. But it’s clear the Detroit Pistons, coming off three straight losing seasons, are seen in a different light as the season opener against the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena approaches. The Pistons were one of eight teams cited by general managers as having the best core of promising young players in the league, according to a survey published by NBA.com.
NBA
Medical Update On Pat Connaughton
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton missed the last two games with right calf soreness. On Friday, Connaughton underwent an MRI that revealed a right calf strain. Connaughton is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks.
NBA
Cavaliers Exercise Contract Options on Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised the third-year (2023-24) contract option on Evan Mobley and the fourth-year (2023-24) contract option on Isaac Okoro, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Mobley (7-0, 215), who was selected third overall by the Cavaliers in...
NBA
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors agree on 4-year contract extension
The Golden State Warriors and forward Andrew Wiggins have agreed to a multiyear extension, the team announced this weekend. The reported four-year deal is worth up to $109 million. The Warriors have now locked up two of their stars with guard Jordan Poole also agreeing to a contract extension on Saturday. Wiggins officially signed his new contract extension the same day.
NBA
Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Zion may return to full participation Monday
Brandon Ingram returned to the court from injury in Friday’s game vs. Atlanta and looked tremendous over 20 minutes of action. New Orleans is hopeful that its other starting forward will also make a full-scale return to the hardwood as soon as Monday. Per second-year head coach Willie Green,...
NBA
Jalen Suggs Will Be Available to Play in Magic’s Regular-Season Opener
ORLANDO - Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley said after the team’s practice on Sunday that Jalen Suggs will be available to play in Wednesday’s regular-season opener against the Detroit Pistons. Suggs, the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga University, had injured his...
NBA
Boston Celtics Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Bill Russell
2022-23 City Edition Uniforms to Pay Homage to a True Champion of Gold. This season, the Boston Celtics are honoring the life and legacy of Hall of Famer Bill Russell through a variety of celebrations, including tribute games, dedicated uniform, and an on-court commemoration. The 2022-23 Boston Celtics City Edition...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 17, 2022
It’s almost here. New Orleans will tip off the 21st season in franchise history – one of the most anticipated since the team arrived in Louisiana in 2002 – on Wednesday at Brooklyn (6:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM). Week 1 of the NBA schedule for the Pelicans includes that Game 1 of 82 against the Nets (seventh in the Eastern Conference in NBA.com’s most recent power rankings), followed by a Friday game at Charlotte (12th in East), then Sunday’s 6 p.m. home opener vs. Utah (11th in West, pre-Donovan Mitchell trade).
