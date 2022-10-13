Read full article on original website
Related
WPMI
Baldwin County municipalities to get millions in extra federal hurricane relief funds
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Two years after the devastation of Hurricane Sally and Hurricane Zeta, Baldwin County and its municipalities are working together to get millions in federal disaster relief grants that could further help the area recover. Blue tarps are still up on some homes, and flooding...
WPMI
Power restored to dark stretch of 1-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A stretch of 1-10 in Mobile near Michigan Avenue was pitch black for drivers who had to make the commute in the fog before sunrise. "It was kind of bad this morning when I was headed to work," said Bettis Sykes. "You pretty much going to need some good lights on your vehicle. You know, it could be a disaster.”
WPMI
Make-A-Wish Alabama has announces inaugural Mobile Wish Night Gala
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Make-A-Wish Alabama has announced their inaugural Mobile Wish Night Gala, presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. Join us on Thursday, December 1 at Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel at 6 p.m. Mobile Wish Night, formerly Wine and Wishes, will feature fine dining and beverages, live...
WPMI
Mobile Dollar General location again among those fined for hazardous conditions
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,680,216 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.
WPMI
Save the date for the 2022 Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast Gala
The 7th Annual Gala will take place on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, at The Locale located at 4128 Government Blvd. Mobile, AL 36693. By hosting its annual Gala, Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast continues to assist local cancer patients with. immediate needs such as co-pays, mortgages, rent, utilities, groceries,...
WPMI
Mobile Police: Woman robbed at Rickarby park
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers responded to 550 Rickarby Street, Rickarby Park, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim entered a vehicle with two known female subjects and a known male...
WPMI
Austal takes on 3D printing venture, opens door for possible Mobile facility
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — 3D printing—it’s the wave of the future, and it’s now hitting a stride in our military sector. “It’s the answer to the supply chain issues,” said Austal Vice president of Business Development and External Affairs, Larry Ryder. Austal’s company, Electrawatch...
WPMI
AIA hosts virtual "Diving for the Clotilda" event
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The community joined together Saturday in celebration of International Archaeology Day to explore the wreck of the infamous slave ship Clotilda, discovered in 2019 in the Mobile River in Alabama. Since then, archaeologists and historians have been studying its contents. Folks joined in on the...
WPMI
Juvenile booked in fatal Bay Minette shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, on October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting. Once on scene, deputies located a 22-year-old victim who...
WPMI
Bay Minette man struck and killed while crossing street
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Bay Minette Police Department, a man was struck and killed Saturday while crossing the street. Officers on patrol that night discovered an 83-year-old man, since identified as William Thomas Wright, lying in the parking lot of a Circle K Gas Station on D'Olive Avenue.
WPMI
2-Alarm fire at Peach Place Inn draws quick response from MFRD
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Fire & Rescue department, officers responded to reports of a building on fire around noon on Monday. Responding officers arrived at Peach Place Inn on Leroy Stevens Road at approximately 12:03, noting heavy flames and smoke visible from the 2nd floor.
WPMI
Kidnapped Pensacola two-year-old found safe in Mississippi
PENSACOLA, Ala. (WPMI) — A 22-year-old woman is in jail after allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl and a 17-year-old. An amber alert was issued Saturday night around 10:30p.m. for two-year-old Jazarah Stallworth. Police say Alyanna Gulley kidnapped Jazarah and a 17-year-old from Sterling Hills Apartment on North Davis Highway...
WPMI
Two best friends killed in crash after homecoming dance
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Hurley, Mississippi. NBC 15 has learned that the two 16-year-old girls were best friends and left the homecoming dance together Saturday evening. According to officials, Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin were traveling south on Highway...
WPMI
Baldwin County non-profit needs help giving Christmas gifts to kids in need
A local non-profit needs your help making the holidays bright for children in need in south Baldwin County. Christian Service Center in Gulf Shores provides food and rental assistance to low-income families, but during the holidays, they also hope to give struggling parents one less thing to worry about. Stan...
WPMI
Prichard authorities seek man who robbed Dollar General at gunpoint
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Prichard authorities, on Monday shortly before 11:00 a.m. the Dollar General at Lott Rd and St Steffens Rd was robbed at gun point. A black male wearing a white surgical mask and all black clothing entered the store and demanded cash. He left...
WPMI
Williamson high school football players hold protest over lack of on-campus football field
Williamson High School football players protested at the school Sunday over not having a new football stadium. Mobile County Public Schools promised 5 schools new 'on-campus stadiums.... four are under construction, but there's been no movement at Williamson. "I feel sorry for them, I feel sad because these kids want...
WPMI
Mobile mother charged in death of six-year-old son
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile mother has been charged with chemical endangerment that caused the death of a child. Last December, investigators found the boy -whom neighbors identified as Christian Rankins- after his mother was found unresponsive with life threatening injuries in a parking lot on Schillinger Road. In a press release, MPD stated the 44-year-old mother "was possibly involved in the death."
WPMI
Black Jacket Symphony to perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” at the Mobile Saenger Theatre
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Black Jacket Symphony to perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” at the Mobile Saenger Theatre on Friday, January 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m. Ticket Prices: $27 and up (Additional fees may apply.) Presented by Emporium Presents and 96.1 The Rocket.
Comments / 0