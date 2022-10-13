ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

thechampionnewspaper.com

Kroger in downtown Decatur to close

A Kroger grocery store that has been in Decatur for more than two decades will permanently close by the end of the year. The location at 720 Commerce Drive in Decatur, known by locals as “Baby Kroger” because of its small square footage in comparison to other Kroger stores, will close Dec. 2.
DECATUR, GA
The Georgia Sun

Bus carrying 38 youth runs off road in Pickens County

Pickens County Fire Rescue responded to a motor vehicle accident last night around 10:15 p.m. on Camp Hope Road located just off of Grandview Road. First arriving units discovered a large passenger bus destined for Camp Hope had left the winding roadway on a curve. Upon scene assessment, crews determined that the bus was loaded with 39 passengers, including 38 youth and one bus driver that could not exit the bus through the door because of the dangerous resting position of the bus itself.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb early voting guide for the 2022 general election

From Oct. 17-Nov. 4, Georgia voters can cast their ballots in person in advance of the Nov. 8 general election. The 2022 elections feature new boundaries for all elected offices due to redistricting, and voters in East Cobb will see very different maps for their elected representatives than the previous 10 years. More on that further down in this post.
COBB COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Mokah Jasmine Johnson addresses housing crisis in Athens

On the first day of early voting, Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 120, spoke on the steps of Athens-Clarke County City Hall to address the housing crisis in Athens. “We must demand for the Georgia General Assembly to end the statewide ban on rent control. There...
ATHENS, GA

