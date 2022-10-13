Aurora Solar Announces Third Annual Empower Event, the Premier Virtual Gathering for Solar Professionals: November 1-2, 2022

Read full article on original website
Castillo Engineering Selected by Solar Generation for 75 MW Portfolio of Community Solar Projects in New York
Castillo Engineering helps provide more affordable clean energy through engineering expertise. Maitland, FL, October 18, 2022 - Castillo Engineering announced today that the company has been selected by Solar Generation, a leading engineering, construction and procurement (EPC) firm, to provide electrical design and engineering for a 75 MW portfolio of eleven community solar projects in New York. Castillo Engineering's site optimization expertise resulted in significant cost savings for each of these projects, all of which use fixed tilt mounting technology and bifacial solar modules. The majority of the projects are currently under construction and will be completed throughout the remainder of 2022 and 2023.
SolarEdge Releases its Annual Sustainability Report, Highlighting its Sustainable Energy Solutions and Responsible ESG Practices
The report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the Sustainability Standards Accounting Board (SASB) Standard for Solar Technology and Project Developers, and summarizes the Company's global sustainability activities, performance and results from calendar year 2021. MILPITAS, Calif. — October 17, 2022 SolarEdge Technologies, a...
Humless Pioneers Again with UL 9540 Cert for Universal 6kW System
30 Percent U.S. Federal Tax Break Available for Standalone Energy Storage System (ESS) or with Solar. LINDON, Utah—October 18, 2022—Humless, the first to introduce the U.S. to AC/DC coupling in a single management system, today announced another pioneering achievement. The company has been awarded Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 9540 certification for its latest industry innovation—the redesigned and expandable Universal 6kW System. This coveted designation follows rigorous work to create a more streamlined hybrid inverter system for energy storage. The system includes the Humless AC/DC coupled, UL listed hybrid inverter in combination with Humless 5kWh Lithium-Iron Phosphate batteries (rackmount or flat wall mount). The Humless inverter may be uniquely installed as a solar inverter with the option of adding batteries later. Outdoor IP65 rated waterproof batteries are available. The redesign results in major cost savings for consumers and is available immediately.
Solar FlexRack Mounting Solutions Selected by DGC for 48 MW Solar Project Portfolio in Canada
Company uses cold weather expertise to help provide affordable clean energy to local communities in Alberta. Solar FlexRack™ announced that its fixed tilt mounting solutions have been selected by engineering, construction and procurement (EPC) company, Dependable Group of Companies (DGC), to be installed in a 48 MW solar project portfolio in Alberta, Canada. These 26 MW and 22 MW projects located in Drumheller and Stavely are the latest additions to the renewable energy portfolio of Canada's largest community builder. In total, these projects will generate enough renewable energy to power over 22,000 homes year-round and are expected to be fully operational by the second quarter of 2023.
BOEM Announces First-Ever California Offshore Wind Lease Sale at ACP’s WINDPOWER 2022 Conference
The leases in the Morro Bay and Humboldt wind energy areas will generate at least 4.5 gigawatts (GW) of reliable, carbon-free power – enough to power 1.5 million homes and help meet both California’s goal of a zero emissions grid by 2045 as well as the United States’ goal of deploying 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030.
Natural Power supports Brookfield’s $1 billion investment in Scout Clean Energy
Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has provided technical due diligence on behalf of Brookfield Renewable, one of the world's largest clean energy investors, in support of its acquisition of Scout Clean Energy for $1 billion. Jim Adams, President of North America Operations at Natural Power, said:...
Gazelle Wind Power Appoints Jason Wormald as CTO
Jason Wormald to lead Gazelle's product design and engineering. Gazelle Wind Power (Gazelle), the developer of a breakthrough floating offshore wind platform, has appointed Jason Wormald, former Global Head of Innovation of Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group, as Chief Technology Officer to lead the company's product design and engineering. "In order to...
Sinopec Produces China's First Batch of Large Tow Carbon Fiber
Large tow carbon fiber refers to roving that contains 48,000 filaments or more. The high-performance material is often referred to as the "king of new material" and "black gold." China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has successfully produced China's first batch of large tow carbon fiber at the...
Several Macroeconomic and Geopolitical Factors Drop VC Investment to Below $100 Billion in Q3’22 but Investment Flows to Priority Sectors Says KPMG Private Enterprise’s Venture Pulse Report
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Global VC investment is likely to continue to fall throughout the final quarter of 2022 as Q3 sees the third consecutive drop in deals and funding value whilst signs indicate increased conservativism amongst investors amid rising fears of a global recession. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005861/en/ Global venture financing (Graphic: Business Wire)
Small Wind Market Estimated to Cross US$ 2.87 billion by 2030
The global small wind market size was estimated at around USD 1.18 billion in 2021 and it is projected to hit around USD 2.87 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.38% from 2022 to 2030. Report Highlights. The on-grid segment accounted for a share of 40.42% in 2021.
Electric Vehicle Motor Market Size to Reach USD 40.58 BN by 2030
The global electric vehicle motor market size is expected to reach around USD 40.58 billion by 2030 from valued at USD 7.16 billion in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 21.26% from 2022 to 2030. The electric vehicles (EVs) market is growing and opening up new opportunities for different...
