KEARNEY — Nathan Buckner, pianist for the Frahm-Lewis Trio, understands the value of programming music from contrasting eras of musical history. “We have a contemporary piece, which in this case is a very traditional and tonal piece of music,” he said. “And then we have a historical piece by Ferdinand Ries that is not familiar to most audiences. It’s a piece that could be called ‘neglected literature.’ And then the Brahms’ is a pretty standard thing. So we have something new, something historic and then something standard.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO