Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Graczyks celebrate growth in new southwest Kearney facility
KEARNEY — Here’s the condensed version of the Josh and Kristen Graczyk story. At age 14, before he could legally drive, Josh launched a lawn-cutting business in 1998 in Elm Creek. Elizabeth Earl, his first customer, tracked Josh’s work in a notebook. Josh also tracked business in a...
Kearney Hub
Kearney’s new airline, Denver Air Connection, answers FAQs
KEARNEY — With Denver Air Connection set to begin Kearney-to-Denver flights on Nov. 1, the city of Kearney and Kearney Regional Airport would like to thank current and future passengers for their patience as Kearney transitions to the new air service provider. Denver Air Connection will provide 12 weekly...
Kearney Hub
Michelle Lewis flying high with her Kearney travel business
KEARNEY — Once upon a time, Michelle Lewis was a bored housewife. Married and the mother of three, she signed up for a class on interior design at the community college near her home in Derby, Kansas, but the class was canceled. On a whim, Lewis replaced it with...
Kearney Hub
Collage in Kearney, Grand Island creates beauty from the unexpected
KEARNEY — The words on the wall at the Collage Center explain its mission: “In the gentle depths of the soul, everyone deserves to feel beautiful.”. Collage offers support to women experiencing unexpected pregnancies and gives them a shoulder to lean on as they decide how to proceed. Collage is neither pro- nor anti-abortion. It refrains from politics.
Kearney Hub
Saturday's Hub Territory volleyball highlights
Kearney Catholic 2, Sidney 0: Kearney Catholic swept Sidney 25-22, 25-17 at the North Platte Triangular. Londyn Carnes and Aibrey Mandernach had seven kills each for the Stars (22-7) and Callie Squiers had three blocks and 15 assists. Kearney Catholic 2, North Platte 0: Londyn Carnes led the way with...
Kearney Hub
Take part in chef challenge, author events at Holdrege library
HOLDREGE — The Holdrege Area Public Library has an array of events for all ages in October. In honor of TeenTober, teens are invited to join the October Edition of Teen Chef Challenge, making pet ghosts at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Main Library Room. The event is limited to 12 spots, and participants must preregister. Register by calling the library, or register online on Facebook Event.
Kearney Hub
UNK volleyball team cruises to win over Newman
KEARNEY — Outside hitter Emersen Cyza had 14 kills and eighth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney had six ace serves to sweep Newman University 25-22, 25-14, 25-19 Saturday afternoon in Wichita. The Lopers, in first place in the MIAA, improve to 22-2 (12-2 MIAA) and won a fifth straight...
Kearney Hub
UNK's Emersen Cyza slams 28 kills in five-set win over Central Oklahoma
EDMOND, Okla. — Outside hitter Emersen Cyza had 28 kills, three shy of tying the school-record, and eighth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney went on a 5-0 run midway through the fifth set to get past No. 19 Central Oklahoma 25-19, 25-18, 22-25, 20-25, 15-11 Friday evening in Edmond. Oklahoma.
Kearney Hub
Hub Territory Football Highlights
Amherst 55, Gibbon 0: Amherst limited Gibbon to 132 yards of total offense while rolling up 490 yards. The Broncos’ Reilly Fisher ran for 106 yards on five carries and completed 6 of 10 passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Amherst (4-4) finishes the regular season Friday at Hershey. Gibbon (0-8) hosts Kearney Catholic.
Kearney Hub
Kearney allergist has new way to diagnose skin rashes
KEARNEY — Dr. Aaron Pinion, an allergist at Platte Valley Medical Clinic, is offering a new allergy testing service called “patch testing” to help patients better pinpoint substances causing skin rashes. This condition is also known as contact dermatitis. The patient will come into the clinic and...
Kearney Hub
Frahm-Lewis Trio to perform at state music teacher's conference at UNK
KEARNEY — Nathan Buckner, pianist for the Frahm-Lewis Trio, understands the value of programming music from contrasting eras of musical history. “We have a contemporary piece, which in this case is a very traditional and tonal piece of music,” he said. “And then we have a historical piece by Ferdinand Ries that is not familiar to most audiences. It’s a piece that could be called ‘neglected literature.’ And then the Brahms’ is a pretty standard thing. So we have something new, something historic and then something standard.”
Kearney Hub
Emporia State knocks off Lopers
KEARNEY — It didn't take long for the Emporia State offense to explode. On their second play from scrimmage, Hornet quarterback Braden Gleason hit Corey Thomas sprinting down the right-side numbers for a 65-yard touchdown — a play that launched the Hornets to a 44-21 victory Saturday afternoon at Foster Field.
Kearney Hub
Barney Financial celebrates 25 years in Kearney
KEARNEY — Ronald Eckloff, Emily Jameson and the team at Barney Financial Services are celebrating their 25th anniversary of business. Through the past few years, Barney Financial has grown to include a team of seven full-time employees providing comprehensive financial services in the areas of retirement planning and investment management.
Kearney Hub
Merryman Performing Arts Center to dedicate sculpture
KEARNEY — The Merryman Performing Arts Center is celebrating the visual arts with a dedication of the new bronze sculpture, “Double Dip,” by artist Mark Lundeen. The dedication of the sculpture will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. The life-size bronze piece, which was gifted by the Brad Kernick family, greets visitors outside in the front of the MPAC entrance.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Knights of Columbus raise funds for new ultrasound machine
KEARNEY — The St. James Council of the Knights of Columbus is raising $36,000 for a new ultrasound machine at Collage. Collage’s current machine is 13 years old, outdated and “on its last legs,” according to Jim Dubas, who is heading the effort for the Knights.
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for October 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub.
