wfxg.com
Aiken family helps fight food insecurity through Spooky to be Hungry Campaign
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A local family is committed to helping fight food insecurity. The Watsons joined the It's Spooky to be Hungry campaign to help their community. Partnering with Golden Harvest, neighborhood captain Kelly Watson is doing something a little different. She asked her neighbors to leave goods in orange bags on their steps so she can collect and donate them to families in need. She and her family dressed up and picked up the donations hay-ride style. There were also orange tins in front of their house where people could drop their donations off.
wfxg.com
Advance voting begins in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Midterm elections are officially taking place in November, but many Georgia voters are taking advantage of advanced voting, which started Monday. In Richmond County, 1,005 turned out to cast a ballot on the first day. Dan Mumpower is a Richmond County voter who doesn't take the...
wfxg.com
22nd annual Miracle Mile Walk held in Downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The 22nd Annual Miracle Walk was held Saturday in Downtown Augusta. The event raises awareness about breast cancer. Breast cancer can happen to anyone. Saturday, survivors and supporters showed up and showed out in variations of pink clothing. This event started at the Augusta Common with...
wfxg.com
Funeral arrangements set for Rep. Wayne Howard
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The funeral arrangements have been set for Georgia State Representative Henry Wayne Howard, who died Oct. 13. His funeral will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Bell Auditorium. The Howard family extends its sincerest gratitude for the love and support since the...
wfxg.com
Victims identified in two Saturday night Augusta homicides
UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate homicides that happened Saturday night. According to authorities, the first one happened at about 9:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of B Street in Olmstead Homes. When deputies arrived, they found 22-year-old Kyan Bowie with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
wfxg.com
14-year-old missing from Eagle Rock Rd. in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen. According to investigators, fourteen-year-old Tacalyn Armour was last seen Oct. 15 on the 3100 block of Eagle Rock Rd. She's described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall and around 100 lbs. She was last seen wearing dark-colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. Investigators believe she may be headed to Screven County.
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office responds to shots fired call at Dogwood Terrace Apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is responding to reports of shots fired on Dudley Dr. at Dogwood Terrace Apartments. According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:32 p.m. The sheriff's office says a man had been shot at least once and was taken to a local hospital in their personal video. The victim is listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Deputy on administrative leave after man dies after being tased during arrest
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A man is dead and a Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy is on administrative leave after an attempted arrest. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on the 3400 block of South Kensington Drive Sunday at 12:35 a.m. in reference to a disturbance. When they got there, deputies found 45-year-old Christopher Blount who was reportedly being combative. Authorities attempted to take him into custody. As this happened, officials say a deputy, now identified as Cpl. Tommy Gunn, deployed his taser to subdue the man. Blount was then taken into custody. However, the Sheriff's Office says Blount became unresponsive and deputies began CPR.
wfxg.com
Aiken County Sheriff's Office investigating death near Spann Hammond Rd.
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that occurred near the 100 block of Spann Hammond Road. According to authorities, around 8:08 am a bicyclist called 911 after he saw the decedent lying on the ground. When deputies and Aiken County EMS arrived on the scene, the victim had an apparent gunshot wound to his body and was pronounced dead on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
wfxg.com
Richmond County Coroner's Office investigates two deadly motorcycle crashes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Two death investigations are underway after crashes involving motorcycles over the weekend. The first incident happened 9:39 p.m. Friday at Peach Orchard Road and Tobacco Road. According to the Coroner's Office, 27-year-old Issa Malik-Kahn was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead an hour later. The Coroner's Office says Malik-Kahn was riding a motorcycle when it hit a pickup truck.
