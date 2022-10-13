ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska's latest wildfire dealt devastating blow to sense of community

Slender shoots of green poke through the charred floor of the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey. Hope, people say, in an area traumatized by a deadly wildfire that burned nearly 30 square miles of central Nebraska earlier this month. But the future for this special area — where the Sandhills...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Dry conditions help speed the combines

DES MOINES — Harvest continued with 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, fall tillage, and applying fall fertilizer and manure. “The generally dry conditions statewide have allowed farmers to make steady progress...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

How best to serve Iowa students drives school choice debate

It was a major topic among Iowa lawmakers earlier this year during the legislative session. It was a significant factor in the June primary elections in Republican legislative campaigns. It’s one of the top issues in Iowa’s gubernatorial campaign. And it is sure to be one of the...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

During National Teen Driver Safety Week, parents hold the keys to safe teen driving

BATON ROUGE, La. - National Teen Driver Safety Week goes through Saturday and Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are encouraging parents to take the opportunity this week to talk with their teens about safe driving habits before handing over the keys.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

California to end pandemic state of emergency in February

(The Center Square) – California’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28. 2023, nearly three years after it was declared, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday. The governor’s decision to lift the state of emergency in February means California will phase out the final 27 of nearly 600 directives enacted during the pandemic that still remain in effect.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska lawmakers seek probe into Department of Education over CRT link

Some Nebraska lawmakers are calling for an investigation into the state Department of Education, alleging that the department provided materials to teachers promoting critical race theory through a state website. The allegations centered on one document, titled "Winning Racial Justice In Our Schools," by the Education Justice Research and Organizing...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

USDA leadership visits cotton producers

ATHENS – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing up to $2.8 billion in 70 selected projects under the first pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding opportunity, including the U.S Climate Smart Cotton Program. Ultimately, USDA’s anticipated investment will triple to more than $3 billion in pilots that will create market opportunities for American commodities produced using climate-smart production practices.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

SCEMD launches Earthquake.SC

COLUMBIA – South Carolina residents now have a new tool to help them be better prepared for earthquakes. Today, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division launched Earthquake.SC, an interactive website designed to guide people through the fundamentals of earthquakes in the Palmetto State and how to best prepare for them.
ENVIRONMENT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Craig, Kistner vie for Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District

(The Center Square) – Political candidates are fighting for political advantage in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District in the Nov. 8 election. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan group that analyzes elections, ranks the 2nd Congressional District as a Democrat "toss up." The seat is up for grabs between incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner.
MINNESOTA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Concerns raised Amendment 1 could open door to public safety strikes

(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot has some opponents concerned codifying collective bargaining in the Illinois Constitution could lead to public safety unions looking to reclaim the right to strike. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in Illinois for wages, work...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

CWD testing available for Arkansas hunters

TEXARKANA, Ark. - As deer hunting season gets underway, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is working to aggressively track chronic wasting disease. Nearly 1,200 deer and 35 elk have tested positive for the disease in the state, including the most recent case in Union County. Chronic wasting disease or...
ARKANSAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Colorado ballots mailing out this week

(The Center Square) – Ballots for Colorado's upcoming general election are headed out to mailboxes this week. County clerks across the state are required to mail ballots out by Friday, the secretary of state's office said in a statement Monday. Secretary of State Jena Griswold urged people to “start...
COLORADO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pritzker receives failing grade for fiscal policy from Cato

(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker got a failing grade in a public policy organization’s fiscal policy report card on governors. The Cato Institute examined the tax and spending choices made by governors since 2020. Governors receiving an A grade are those who have cut taxes and spending the most, while governors receiving an F, like Pritzker, have increased taxes and spending the most.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gordon Signs Agreement with Agriculture Secy. Vilsack

Governor Mark Gordon’s leadership in protecting private agricultural lands and migratory big game populations was recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today with the signing of the Wyoming Wildlife Habitat Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Under the MOU, Wyoming and the USDA agree to invest “technical capacity and...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pritzker, Bailey skirt pension specifics ahead of election

(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey have largely avoided specifics regarding plans to address the state's growing pension burden ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Libertarian candidate Scott Schluter, the only other gubernatorial candidate on the ballot, has offered a more detailed...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

WalletHub: Chicago in the top ten most affected by inflation

(The Center Square) – A new report looks at specific metrics to determine which cities are the most affected by inflation. Major cities at each end of Illinois could be doing better. The report done by WalletHub shows which cities in America are feeling the effects of rising inflation....
CHICAGO, IL

