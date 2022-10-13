ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island’s Olivia Attwood wows in plunging PVC catsuit at NTAs

By Mary Gallagher
 4 days ago
LOVE Island's Olivia Attwood wowed in a black catsuit at the NTAs tonight.

The Love Island star strutted along the red carpet in the eye-popping number while showing off her new hand tattoos.

Olivia Attwood stunned on the National Television Awards red carpet tonight Credit: Rex
She sent temperatures soaring in a skin tight catsuit Credit: Rex

Olivia, 31, turned heads in the glitzy PVC catsuit that featured a plunging split and she wore her hair tied up with waves framing her face.

She shared the red carpet with fellow Love Island stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Maura Higgins as a throng of stars descended on Wembley's OVO Arena.

Celebs including Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield later piled inside to watch the live awards show hosted by Joel Dommett.

And Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly continued to dominate the National Television Awards, as they won the best TV presenter award for the 21st consecutive time.

The presenting duo were unable to collect the prize in person as they had both recently tested positive for Covid, with Stephen Mulhern picking it up on their behalf.

They fended off competition from Alison Hammond, Bradley Walsh and Graham Norton to secure the award this year.

Collecting the award, Mulhern said McPartlin and Donnelly had given him a speech to read but he ripped it up saying he was "not going to read any of that dripple".

He added: "Full respect to the guys, 21 years on the trot, come on. But the reality is, this baby is coming home with me."

The presenter said he had had his own little award made, inscribed with "The Nation's Favourite Presenter - Stephen Mulhern".

Alison Hammond later took to the stage alongside her This Morning colleagues after the ITV show won in the Best Daytime Programme category.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield thanked the voters and then handed her the microphone.

Alison said: "Now we all know I should have won an award tonight.

"But you know what, Bradley Walsh, and the legends Ant and Dec are amazing."

