Tyler, TX

Harrison County, TX Cops Arrest Couple Found With $60K In Stolen Items

According to Harrison County Cops, These Two Were Allegedly Found With Thousands Of Dollars Of Stolen Items In The Woods. On Monday, October 9, HCSO received a report regarding a Water Truck being stolen from a construction site in the Woodlawn area. The water truck was valued at $25,000, which as you can imagine, was a significant loss to the complainant. Luckily for police, somebody kept their eyes and ears open.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
Who is the Tyler, Texas Car Mechanic People Won’t Stop Talking About?

What is it about this particular mechanic in Tyler, TX that people seem to love so much?. Before I even begin, let it be known that this article was unsolicited. Honestly, I've never had the need (yet) to take my current car to a mechanic. However, I have heard countless friends and family members lament over the concerns they have whenever they've found themselves in a position to need one.
TYLER, TX
Man Explains Why He “Hates” Tyler, Texas in Shared [VIDEO]

A man took to social media to share a video about why he "hates" Tyler, TX. People use social media for all KINDS of reasons. We want to connect with friends and family. We use it to network with potential business partners, employers, or employees. Heck, sometimes we use it simply to share the joy of dog and/or food photos. And as we all know too well by now, many use it to vent their frustrations about any number of things.
TYLER, TX
Want to Make Someone Smile Today? Ten of the Very Best Florists in Tyler, TX

There's a reason that flowers are consistently are a favorite gift any time of year. After all, they are the epitome of beauty. They signify care, comfort, and of course are one of the loveliest ways to express our love for someone. That's true any time of year, of course. And since it is Rose Festival weekend in Tyler, TX, flowers are definitely on people's minds right now.
TYLER, TX
11 People Arrested in Latest Rusk County, Texas S.P.E.A.R. Investigation

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has been doing some great work lately bringing in individuals involved in major crimes, narcotics, street crimes and many others. They are also using this new division for community service and to educate the community. This new task force was created in September of this year (2022) and has already closed two investigations. This latest saw the arrest of 11 people from one address.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Roses, Wine, Movies + Monster Trucks Top The List Of East Texas Events This Weekend

Another awesome East Texas weekend is just days away and again there are plenty of things happening in East Texas to keep us all entertained throughout the weekend. The weather looks like it'll be cooperating too. It will sunny and quite warm for Saturday but a cool down and chance of rain is coming our way on Sunday, but that will be after most of the awesome events have wrapped up.
TYLER, TX
Wanna See Who Was Arrested This Past Weekend in Anderson County, Texas?

Being arrested is something that no one wants to experience, having your freedom taken away cannot be fun but there are certain laws we all have to follow. When people break those laws there are always going to be consequences and this past weekend in Anderson County was no different. It is public information to see who is arrested, so below we have put together a list of all of the people that were arrested over the weekend in Anderson County, Texas.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
Kilgore, Texas is Home to This Week’s Dumb Crook Goodness

Thieves are the lowest of the low in my book. If its not yours, don't take it, simple as that. When a thief does something stupid and gets caught for it, that just makes my day. When a thief does something stupid, I think its fair game to make fun of them. This is Luis Sanchez of Henderson, Texas. He decided to go to Hallsville and steal a man's trailer used in his business and thought he could put it on Facebook marketplace to sell in Kilgore.
KILGORE, TX
They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all

For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
The Best TikTok’s from Rose City Music Festival in Tyler, Texas

It’s a party that will be talked about for a long time. This past weekend on the red brick streets of downtown Tyler, Texas was the inaugural Rose City Music Festival. The lineup of musicians brought a little bit of everything to East Texas and everyone had a great time. It’s going to be fun to see this music festival continue to grow but it was a fantastic first year for the festival.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

