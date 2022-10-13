Read full article on original website
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two dumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Harrison County, TX Cops Arrest Couple Found With $60K In Stolen Items
According to Harrison County Cops, These Two Were Allegedly Found With Thousands Of Dollars Of Stolen Items In The Woods. On Monday, October 9, HCSO received a report regarding a Water Truck being stolen from a construction site in the Woodlawn area. The water truck was valued at $25,000, which as you can imagine, was a significant loss to the complainant. Luckily for police, somebody kept their eyes and ears open.
Who is the Tyler, Texas Car Mechanic People Won’t Stop Talking About?
What is it about this particular mechanic in Tyler, TX that people seem to love so much?. Before I even begin, let it be known that this article was unsolicited. Honestly, I've never had the need (yet) to take my current car to a mechanic. However, I have heard countless friends and family members lament over the concerns they have whenever they've found themselves in a position to need one.
Man Explains Why He “Hates” Tyler, Texas in Shared [VIDEO]
A man took to social media to share a video about why he "hates" Tyler, TX. People use social media for all KINDS of reasons. We want to connect with friends and family. We use it to network with potential business partners, employers, or employees. Heck, sometimes we use it simply to share the joy of dog and/or food photos. And as we all know too well by now, many use it to vent their frustrations about any number of things.
The 5th True Vine Beer Run in Tyler, TX Gonna Be Bigger Than Ever
If you’re interested in getting some exercise and then having a big party this Saturday, October 22nd in Tyler, Texas you should probably join in on the fun at the True Vine Beer Run. This will actually be the fifth year of the event and it will be benefitting the East Texas Crisis Center.
Want to Make Someone Smile Today? Ten of the Very Best Florists in Tyler, TX
There's a reason that flowers are consistently are a favorite gift any time of year. After all, they are the epitome of beauty. They signify care, comfort, and of course are one of the loveliest ways to express our love for someone. That's true any time of year, of course. And since it is Rose Festival weekend in Tyler, TX, flowers are definitely on people's minds right now.
Two Arrested Trying to Sneak Contraband into Smith County Jail
This sounds like something that would happen in a movie but instead it took place here in East Texas. There were two people arrested after allegedly trying to sneak contraband into the Smith County Jail. According to KETK, It first began after jail investigators discovered that one inmate Micah Deron...
11 People Arrested in Latest Rusk County, Texas S.P.E.A.R. Investigation
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has been doing some great work lately bringing in individuals involved in major crimes, narcotics, street crimes and many others. They are also using this new division for community service and to educate the community. This new task force was created in September of this year (2022) and has already closed two investigations. This latest saw the arrest of 11 people from one address.
Two Drug Crime Suspects Arrested in Gun Barrel City, Texas [PHOTOS]
Yesterday on Monday, October 10, two people were arrested in Gun Barrel City, TX in Henderson County on drug-related charges. It was around 9:35 p.m. on the evening of Monday, October 10, 2022 when a deputy with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office stopped the vehicle that led to the arrest.
Roses, Wine, Movies + Monster Trucks Top The List Of East Texas Events This Weekend
Another awesome East Texas weekend is just days away and again there are plenty of things happening in East Texas to keep us all entertained throughout the weekend. The weather looks like it'll be cooperating too. It will sunny and quite warm for Saturday but a cool down and chance of rain is coming our way on Sunday, but that will be after most of the awesome events have wrapped up.
Wanna See Who Was Arrested This Past Weekend in Anderson County, Texas?
Being arrested is something that no one wants to experience, having your freedom taken away cannot be fun but there are certain laws we all have to follow. When people break those laws there are always going to be consequences and this past weekend in Anderson County was no different. It is public information to see who is arrested, so below we have put together a list of all of the people that were arrested over the weekend in Anderson County, Texas.
Looking For Trunk-Or-Treating Events in Tyler, Texas? Here’s A List!
For children of all ages - adults too - it's all about what character or being you're going to be transforming into for Halloween. Whether it's for the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating thing or heading to a trunk-or-treat event or just hitting up a Halloween party, it's all about the costume, and for the kids, the candy!
Kilgore, Texas is Home to This Week’s Dumb Crook Goodness
Thieves are the lowest of the low in my book. If its not yours, don't take it, simple as that. When a thief does something stupid and gets caught for it, that just makes my day. When a thief does something stupid, I think its fair game to make fun of them. This is Luis Sanchez of Henderson, Texas. He decided to go to Hallsville and steal a man's trailer used in his business and thought he could put it on Facebook marketplace to sell in Kilgore.
Gilmer, TX Resident Claims $5 Million Dollar Texas Lottery Scratch Prize
With the cost of everything going up constantly, it would be a huge relief to find out that you could financially secure for awhile. We're doing our part to help you WIN CASH and we've already hooked up several East Texans with some money but in all honesty, we can't top what the Texas Lottery has.
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
Why is the Delicious Chick-fil-A at the Longview Mall Closed?
Depending on what day it is that you've clicked on this, you either noticed the signs, or you tried to get a spicy chicken sandwich at the Chick-fil-A in the Longview, TX Mall. and you were shut out. Either way, we've got some good news. You won't have to wait...
One of East Texas’ Most Popular BBQ Joints Celebrates National Pulled Pork Day & We All Win
It's true there is a National Day for seemingly everything. And while the schtick may get old, when it pays off like this I think we're all just fine with it -- guys, we're all getting half-off sandwiches in Tyler, TX this Wednesday thanks to National Pulled Pork Day. If...
Lunchtime in The Rose City? Tunes at Noon Returns to Downtown Tyler
Downtown Tyler, TX is alive and thriving. This past weekend our first-ever Rose City Music Festival with Koe Wetzel, Nelly and more, was a massive success as 7,000 music lovers filled the square up for the show. Now some more good news for all you live music lovers in the Rose City.
They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all
For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.
The Best TikTok’s from Rose City Music Festival in Tyler, Texas
It’s a party that will be talked about for a long time. This past weekend on the red brick streets of downtown Tyler, Texas was the inaugural Rose City Music Festival. The lineup of musicians brought a little bit of everything to East Texas and everyone had a great time. It’s going to be fun to see this music festival continue to grow but it was a fantastic first year for the festival.
Bogie Has Been Waiting To Be Adopted For More Than 2 Years, Adopt Him Please
It's been a long journey for Bogie. He's been patiently waiting to be adopted from Pets Fur People in Tyler, Texas. He has seen many dogs come and go and yet he still doesn't have his own backyard to call his own. We have featured Bogie as our pet of...
