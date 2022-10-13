Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood will spend more than a month in custody after a district judge denied him bail on charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.The 21-year-old looked at his family from the dock before he was taken down the steps at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.All three charges relate to the same woman.The player was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.He had been on bail since but was arrested in the Trafford area on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions.Members...

1 HOUR AGO