New York City FC beat Inter Miami 3-0 in an MLS playoff match at Citi Field on Monday, ending Gonzalo Higuaín’s storied career in the process. After the match entered the half scoreless, the home side hit the visitors with a three-goal blitz in the second period. Gabriel Pereira, Maxi Moralez and Héber found the back of the net for NYCFC in the second half, setting up an Eastern Conference semifinal date against CF Montréal. The pre-game talk centered on Higuaín’s impending retirement, with the 34-year-old announcing earlier this month that his illustrious career would come to a close at the end...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 59 MINUTES AGO