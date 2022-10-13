ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedules Revealed

If you are looking forward to the 22nd edition of the quadrennial international men’s football championship, you may be wondering how the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule will work. The matches will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. The Lusail Iconic Stadium will be the venue for all the action.
FIFA
Daily Mail

WSL game between West Ham and Aston Villa descends into CHAOS as Hawa Cissoko is sent off for PUNCHING an opponent before angry Hammers manager Paul Konchesky is also shown a red card for 'aggressive behaviour'

West Ham's WSL game with Aston Villa descended into chaos as Hammers defender Hawa Cissoko and manager Paul Konchesky were both sent off in the final minutes. Cissoko was given a straight red after hitting Villa defender Sarah Mayling. Konchesky was then sent down the tunnel after the two coaching benches squared up to each other.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Fans left furious as broadcaster chooses pickleball match over Gauff vs Andreescu

Tennis fans voiced their displeasure about Tennis Chanell interrupting tennis matches to show off a new emerging sport - pickleball. Tennis Channel, the San Diego Open's official broadcast partner, paused multiple tennis matches to display pickleball events, which infuriated many tennis fans. Recently, the sport has gained popularity as a result of increased media coverage.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Roy Keane refuses to give credit to Liverpool star despite strong performance vs Man City

Roy Keane and Micah Richards could not agree on the performance of James Milner at right-back for Liverpool in their 1-0 win over Manchester City yesterday. The 36-year-old hasn’t been at his best so far this season, but he put in a great shift in an unfamiliar role for Liverpool yesterday as they earned a hugely morale-boosting victory against one of their biggest rivals.
Yardbarker

52-years-old Sabatini to play mixed doubles with Nadal in Argentina

Gabriela Sabatini will play mixed doubles during Rafael Nadal's stay in Argentina for his exhibition Tour with Casper Ruud. After the ATP Finals, Nadal and Casper Ruud, a former student at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy, will go to South America to play a few exhibition matches. A brief Spanish skit was used on social media a few weeks ago to publicize the tour.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Manchester United scouts watched £60m-rated star in action against Chelsea

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Portuguese attacker Rafael Leao. The player has a contract with the Italian giants until the summer of 2024 and he is unwilling to sign a long-term extension with AC Milan. According to the Mirror, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag remains an admirer...
The Independent

Football rumours: Gareth Southgate eyeing £4m bonus if England win World Cup

What the papers sayThe Sun reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4million bonus if he can lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory. It is almost three times as much as the £1.5million the 52-year-old was offered to win the 2018 World Cup.The same paper says Chelsea have suffered a blow in their attempts to add former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards to their staff. The 43-year-old reportedly wants time to consider his options.Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has denied reports suggesting he has asked to leave the...
fourfourtwo.com

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois wins the Yachine trophy 2022

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has won the Yachine trophy 2022, to be crowned the best goalkeeper on Earth this year. The Belgian custodian was a goliath in Paris's Champions League final, picking up the man of the match award for a dominant performance and clean sheet against Liverpool. Courtois is only the third winner of the prize.
Yardbarker

Real Madrid and Barcelona stars tipped for Ballon d’Or triple win

Stars from Real Madrid and Barcelona are predicted to win the three key awards at the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony tomorrow. The 66th Ballon d’Or awards are due to take place in Paris on October 17, in a changed format from previous years, as confirmed by France Football.

