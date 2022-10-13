Read full article on original website
Watch: Incredible WSL red card after West Ham defender PUNCHES opponent in the head
Well, you don't need VAR for that one. Fans of Aston Villa and West Ham saw one of the most bizarre sending offs in Women's Super League history at the Trevor Brown Memorial Ground on Saturday. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Conor...
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag refuses to speak about officials after Cristiano Ronaldo disallowed goal
Erik ten Hag kept his counsel about the officiating after Manchester United failed to "kill" off Newcastle in a frustrating goalless draw. A packed Old Trafford witnessed a tense Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon, which started with Callum Wilson seeing a penalty appeal ignored. Joelinton twice hit the woodwork...
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedules Revealed
If you are looking forward to the 22nd edition of the quadrennial international men’s football championship, you may be wondering how the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule will work. The matches will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. The Lusail Iconic Stadium will be the venue for all the action.
Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Could Be Facing a Multi-Game Suspension
Even if he isn't the player he once was, it's still less than ideal for Cristiano Ronaldo to be staring down the barrel of a potential suspension. The post Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Could Be Facing a Multi-Game Suspension appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals
King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.
Ballon d'Or 2022 winners, rankings, final awards results as Karim Benzema, Alexia Putellas take top prize
The wait is over. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won his first career Ballon d'Or on Monday, October 17, becoming the second oldest player to win the award at age 34 and the oldest since Englishman Stanley Matthews who won the very first Ballon d'Or in 1956 at age 41.
WSL game between West Ham and Aston Villa descends into CHAOS as Hawa Cissoko is sent off for PUNCHING an opponent before angry Hammers manager Paul Konchesky is also shown a red card for 'aggressive behaviour'
West Ham's WSL game with Aston Villa descended into chaos as Hammers defender Hawa Cissoko and manager Paul Konchesky were both sent off in the final minutes. Cissoko was given a straight red after hitting Villa defender Sarah Mayling. Konchesky was then sent down the tunnel after the two coaching benches squared up to each other.
Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall live fight updates, results, highlights from middleweight title fight
For the first time since 2012, Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall face off inside a boxing ring. The two will fight to determine the undisputed middleweight champion on October 15. The bout takes place at London’s O2 Arena. Originally set for September 10, the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced...
Fans left furious as broadcaster chooses pickleball match over Gauff vs Andreescu
Tennis fans voiced their displeasure about Tennis Chanell interrupting tennis matches to show off a new emerging sport - pickleball. Tennis Channel, the San Diego Open's official broadcast partner, paused multiple tennis matches to display pickleball events, which infuriated many tennis fans. Recently, the sport has gained popularity as a result of increased media coverage.
Watch: Roy Keane refuses to give credit to Liverpool star despite strong performance vs Man City
Roy Keane and Micah Richards could not agree on the performance of James Milner at right-back for Liverpool in their 1-0 win over Manchester City yesterday. The 36-year-old hasn’t been at his best so far this season, but he put in a great shift in an unfamiliar role for Liverpool yesterday as they earned a hugely morale-boosting victory against one of their biggest rivals.
The German manager saw red following his reaction to a challenge by Manchester City man Bernardo Silva.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers – All 32 Teams Competing
The FIFA World Cup 2022 will feature 32 teams from across the globe with Qatar qualifying as hosts and France heading to the Middle East to defend the trophy.
52-years-old Sabatini to play mixed doubles with Nadal in Argentina
Gabriela Sabatini will play mixed doubles during Rafael Nadal's stay in Argentina for his exhibition Tour with Casper Ruud. After the ATP Finals, Nadal and Casper Ruud, a former student at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy, will go to South America to play a few exhibition matches. A brief Spanish skit was used on social media a few weeks ago to publicize the tour.
Manchester United scouts watched £60m-rated star in action against Chelsea
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Portuguese attacker Rafael Leao. The player has a contract with the Italian giants until the summer of 2024 and he is unwilling to sign a long-term extension with AC Milan. According to the Mirror, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag remains an admirer...
Football rumours: Gareth Southgate eyeing £4m bonus if England win World Cup
What the papers sayThe Sun reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4million bonus if he can lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory. It is almost three times as much as the £1.5million the 52-year-old was offered to win the 2018 World Cup.The same paper says Chelsea have suffered a blow in their attempts to add former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards to their staff. The 43-year-old reportedly wants time to consider his options.Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has denied reports suggesting he has asked to leave the...
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois wins the Yachine trophy 2022
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has won the Yachine trophy 2022, to be crowned the best goalkeeper on Earth this year. The Belgian custodian was a goliath in Paris's Champions League final, picking up the man of the match award for a dominant performance and clean sheet against Liverpool. Courtois is only the third winner of the prize.
Manchester United Fans React To Poor Fred Performance vs Newcastle United
Manchester United fans have had their say on Freds first half performance vs Newcastle United. Here’s what they had to say.
PSG vs. Marseille: Neymar and Kylian Mbappe combine as hosts narrowly win Le Classique
PARIS -- Paris Saint-Germain have the bragging rights over Olympique de Marseille after a 1-0 win on Sunday night at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1. Neymar scored the only goal of the game just before halftime while OM finished the encounter with 10 men after Samuel Gigot saw red.
Real Madrid and Barcelona stars tipped for Ballon d’Or triple win
Stars from Real Madrid and Barcelona are predicted to win the three key awards at the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony tomorrow. The 66th Ballon d’Or awards are due to take place in Paris on October 17, in a changed format from previous years, as confirmed by France Football.
Ballon d'Or: Karim Benzema wins award as best player in world football for first time
Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema has won the Ballon d'Or - awarded to the best footballer of the year - for the first time. Benzema scored 44 goals in 46 games as he helped Real win the Champions League and La Liga in 2021-22. Lionel Messi (seven) and...
