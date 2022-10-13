ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
Deal Alert! A $600 Cordless Vacuum Is Still on Sale for Just $150 at Amazon — at Least for Now

This Prime Day deal still isn't over Amazon told us it was offering its biggest deals in history this week — and so far, it's sticking to its word. One of the most popular deals we saw at the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon's Prime Day-like October sale that was stuffed with Black Friday-level discounts ("early access," get it?), was on a lightweight cordless vacuum. And as of this writing, The ZokerLife stick vacuum is still an incredible 75 percent off right now, bringing its original price from...
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
Prime Day Clothing Sale: Save 30% Off Amazon Essentials Today

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. With all the incredible deals on fashion during Amazon's Early Access days, one brand you should check out is Amazon's own brand. I'm familiar with Amazon Essentials -- you could even call me an Amazon Essentials connoisseur -- and the clothes are the real deal. Right now, you can get up to 30% off select Amazon essentials from undergarments to cozy fall clothing.
Give Your Space an Instant Makeover With These Chic Prime Day Rug Deals

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Exciting news, Amazon shoppers: The site is back with yet another 2022 Prime Day. ICYMI, Prime members have another opportunity to save big, now through October 12, as part of the Prime Day Early Access Sale with discounts on everything from big-ticket furniture to tech. Also especially worth checking out? The site’s rug selection, which includes styles from editor-favorite brands like The Novogratz, Ruggable, and more. There’s something for every size and design preference, too, whether you’re looking for an eye-catching living room accent, a durable hallway runner, or even a versatile machine-washable fixture. I pulled a few of my favorites below, but act fast before these amazing Prime Day rug sales are gone!
Why Is The Internet Obsessed With IKEA's Newest Kitchen Product?

IKEA, home to our favorite furniture and Swedish meatballs, and now, our new kitchen organization obsession. Yes, IKEA has stepped up its kitchen products and one in particular has caught the eye of the internet and is taking TikTok — and seemingly the whole internet — by storm.
Hitting the road? Don’t leave home without these big Amazon Prime Early Access savings on luggage sets, carry-ons, and accessories from Samsonite, American Tourister, adidas, and Fossil

SHOPPING: Products featured in this article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Once a traveler, always a traveler. Whether it’s been a while since you last took to the open road or you’re...
We Gave a Real Estate Expert $50 — Here’s What She Bought for a Kitchen at Costco

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I want to present you with a fun fact today. Did you know that Costco, everyone’s favorite members-only big box wholesale warehouse, is one of the country’s most successful pizza chains? It’s true — they rank just outside the top 10 on the national list, with 600 stores slinging pies inside. And you can order it to go, which means you can spend some time shopping for kitchen wares in the store, then head home for a spruced-up Costco pizza party.
