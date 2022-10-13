Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko girls annihilate Dayton, Fernley
FERNLEY — For the Elko girls soccer team, the weekend road trip was a success. On Friday, the Lady Indians — minus homecoming queen candidates Peyton Jacaway, Tyra Christean and Daniela Ramirez — started slowly but pulled away from Dayton by a final score of 3-1. Elko...
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
LAMOILLE – The Lamoille Women’s Club is offering a Fall Bazaar in October, and a Fallcraft Festival at Spring Creek High School in November. Handmade crafts and treats will be sold at the Fall Bazaar, along with tickets for the 2023 “Andrea’s Garden” quilt raffle. The event is Oct. 15-16 at the Lamoille Women’s Clubhouse.
Elko Daily Free Press
Zastrow 18th, Winer 25th after 1st round at state
GENOA — On Monday, the Division 3A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships swung into action. At Genoa Lakes Golf Club, a pair of local golfers — both competing as individuals — took part in the first round of the biggest tournament of the season. Spring Creek junior...
Elko Daily Free Press
Spartans flatten Dayton
SPRING CREEK — On Saturday, the Spring Creek boys soccer team capped a clean home stand with a 4-0 victory over Dayton. The Spartans opened their weekend with a slim, 1-0 win over Fernley. Versus Dayton. Against the Vaqueros, Spring Creek started quickly — scoring just two minutes into...
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Spartans post pair of one-goal wins
DAYTON — The Spring Creek girls soccer team kept its postseason hopes alive with a pair of one-goal wins on the road. On Friday, the Lady Spartans edged Fernley by a score of 2-1 — following with a 2-0 shutout victory of Dayton. Versus Fernley. Against the Lady...
Elko Daily Free Press
COVID infection delays start of play at college
ELKO -- Due to Covid infection within the cast, Great Basin College Theatre will delay its opening of "Murder on the Orient Express" until Thursday, Oct. 20. Two matinee performances will be added, the first on Saturday, Oct. 22 and the second on Sunday, Oct. 23. Both matinee performances will begin at 2 p.m.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko mural honors Indigenous tribes
ELKO – A colorful new mural that will be seen by millions of people driving on Interstate 80 through Elko pays homage to the 10 Indigenous tribes of northern Nevada. Through its symbols, travelers and locals alike will have the opportunity to learn about the values of the Newe and Numa people, thanks to the art project funded by Nevada Gold Mines.
Comments / 0