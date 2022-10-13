ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Louisiana project highlights unknowns of carbon capture

This story is published in partnership with Floodlight, Louisiana Illuminator, The Guardian, KALB-TV and The Lens. A carbon capture project proposed for a central Louisiana power plant has been dubbed “Project Diamond Vault” by its owner, Louisiana utility Cleco. The utility says the project will have “precious value” to the company, customers and state.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy