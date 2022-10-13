Read full article on original website
State Fair of Louisiana, Shreveport Downtown Development Authority treasure has been found
SHREVEPORT, La. - Success for a pair of determined treasure hunters! They've pieced together the clues and tracked down the loot in the State Fair of Louisiana and Shreveport Downtown Development Authority Treasure Hunt. Claudia Finley, Operations Manager of the Spring Street Museum and Marty Loschen, an Urban Archaeological Field...
Report: Louisiana insurer of last resort writing more policies after storms
(The Center Square) — A recently released report by Louisiana Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack says the state’s nonprofit insurer of last resort is taking on more policies after 11 insurance companies became financially insolvent between July 2021 and September 2022. Six companies were unable to pay claims because...
During National Teen Driver Safety Week, parents hold the keys to safe teen driving
BATON ROUGE, La. - National Teen Driver Safety Week goes through Saturday and Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are encouraging parents to take the opportunity this week to talk with their teens about safe driving habits before handing over the keys.
Louisiana project highlights unknowns of carbon capture
This story is published in partnership with Floodlight, Louisiana Illuminator, The Guardian, KALB-TV and The Lens. A carbon capture project proposed for a central Louisiana power plant has been dubbed “Project Diamond Vault” by its owner, Louisiana utility Cleco. The utility says the project will have “precious value” to the company, customers and state.
Georgians set first day early voting turnout record in biggest test yet of 2021 election overhaul
Voters line up inside the Smyrna Community Center for the first day of early voting Oct. 17. (Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder) On Monday, thousands of Georgia voters descended upon early voting sites like the Smyrna Community Center on a record-setting first day of early voting in the high-stakes midterm election looming on Nov. 8.
