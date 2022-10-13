ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information About Early Morning Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 998 that Killed a Pedestrian

Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information About Early Morning Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 998 that Killed a Pedestrian. Louisiana – On October 16, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 998 shortly after 8:00 a.m. David Gilbert, 54, of White Castle, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
WHITE CASTLE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Man killed in Saturday night crash in Thibodaux

A 26-year-old Thibodaux bicyclist was killed yesterday after being struck by a vehicle while traveling on the road. The Thibodaux Police Department said that just before 7 p.m. last night, they were called to a crash involving a bicyclist on La. Highway 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits.
THIBODAUX, LA
WAFB

Three overnight shootings under investigation, Baton Rouge police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating three early morning shootings that took place on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to police, they responded to the first shooting around 1:10 a.m. on Plank Road. The second shooting happened less than an hour later around 2 a.m. on North Foster Drive. Gunfire also broke out on North 38th Street more than one hour later around 3:45 a.m., police said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lafayette, LA
