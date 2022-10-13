Read full article on original website
Famous Breaux Bridge ‘Pink’ Cookies Back for Limited Time
If you are hunkering for a blast from the past, you'll want to mark your calendar for October 29th. Okay, so it's a blast from the not-so-distant past, but a blast, nonetheless. Champagne's Bakery in Henderson recently closed its doors, and the most feedback we heard on the closing was...
Royal Curry Restaurant in Lafayette Appears to Have Permanently Closed
It appears that a once-popular Indian cuisine restaurant is now closed for good. Someone posted on the local Facebook group "Closed In Acadiana" a sign from Royal Curry's front door that read, "We are closed. Sorry for any inconvenience." Royal Curry is located at 4510 Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette in...
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office: Assistance needed to locate missing 15-year-old
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information About Early Morning Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 998 that Killed a Pedestrian
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information About Early Morning Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 998 that Killed a Pedestrian. Louisiana – On October 16, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 998 shortly after 8:00 a.m. David Gilbert, 54, of White Castle, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
Abbeville Police Suspect ‘Retaliation’ Behind Shots Fired Friday Night
As shots rang out in Abbeville shortly after the Wildcats' homecoming game, the school postponed a homecoming dance and police looked for answers. And, while some of the answers still need to be answered, police have released more details about what happened Friday night. In a new statement, Abbeville Police...
1 Person Injured In Motor-Vehicle Accident In West Baton Rouge Parish (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Louisiana on Thursday. The car crash happened on I-10 eastbound, between Grosse Tete & LA-415. The driver was injured in the crash.
This Lafayette Intersection Desperately Needs a Left Turn Signal
Taking a left turn in Lafayette is traffic torture. With the ever-increasing volume of traffic in the Hub City, making left turns will try your patience as you wait endlessly for a break. When I have to make a left turn in Lafayette, I usually look for the nearest traffic...
$30 million infrastructure investment in Iberia Parish
A $30 million project on Hwy 90 from La. 14 (Center St.) to La. 83 (Weeks Island Rd.) will begin in November, according to The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Food truck destroyed by fire Monday morning in Lafayette
A food truck in Lafayette went up in flames before dawn Monday
Banned by Some Louisiana Schools, How Hot is the Paqui Chip?
The Paqui "one chip challenge" is the latest social media endeavor that is sweeping the nation and apparently filling up emergency rooms and walk-in clinics too. The "challenge" requires that an individual eat a Paqui chip that boasts a season made with Carolina Reaper peppers and Scorpion Peppers. And yes, it's extremely hot.
Man killed in Saturday night crash in Thibodaux
A 26-year-old Thibodaux bicyclist was killed yesterday after being struck by a vehicle while traveling on the road. The Thibodaux Police Department said that just before 7 p.m. last night, they were called to a crash involving a bicyclist on La. Highway 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits.
Three overnight shootings under investigation, Baton Rouge police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating three early morning shootings that took place on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to police, they responded to the first shooting around 1:10 a.m. on Plank Road. The second shooting happened less than an hour later around 2 a.m. on North Foster Drive. Gunfire also broke out on North 38th Street more than one hour later around 3:45 a.m., police said.
Louisiana Man Cited After Allegedly Illegally Possessing and Releasing of Apple Snails
Louisiana Man Cited After Allegedly Illegally Possessing and Releasing of Apple Snails. On October 13, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries revealed that on October 6, 2022, enforcement agents cited an Opelousas, Louisiana man for alleged illegal possession and release of an exotic species in St. Landry Parish.
Louisiana duo arrested during traffic stop after crack cocaine found
Two arrested after traffic stop in Assumption Parish led to discovery of crack cocaine.
Retired military veteran gets homecoming of a lifetime at Breaux Bridge home
After serving his country for 22 years, a military veteran is finally home for good.
New seafood restaurant coming to Northside of Lafayette
A new restaurant is soon coming to Lafayette and will be serving up seafood and soul food.
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
Next week, the overnight temperatures will dip into the 40s and you know what that means—it's time for gumbo. Gumbo is synonymous with fall and winter in Acadiana and let's face it, gumbo is an important meal in the Cajun culture. Gumbo brings families together after church, for the...
South Louisiana City Bans Music From Floats in Annual Christmas Parade
It won't be as loud at this Christmas parade. The organizers of the annual Christmas parade in Gonzales have decided to not allow some floats to play music while in the parade. I saw a number of folks talking about this possibility on social media, and now the Advocate reports...
La. State Police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run in Assumption Parish
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police investigators with the help of the public’s help has made an arrest with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to investigators, the crash happened in the Belle Rose area just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16....
