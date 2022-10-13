Read full article on original website
Zillah's march toward SCAC West showdown continues with win at Selah
SELAH — When Zillah's offense finally started to slow down with a big lead in the third quarter, coach Ryan Watson yelled out a reminder of why the Leopards can't afford any complacency. "Toppenish is gonna be tough in two weeks!" That de facto SCAC West championship looms large...
Rain (finally) on way to Seattle, Cascade mountains
After a weekend of heavy wildfire smoke, Seattle and the Cascade mountains can expect some relief this week — in the form of rain. From Friday through Sunday, Seattle is likely to see more rain than it’s gotten over the last three and a half months combined, according to Dana Felton, meteorologist for the National Weather Service of Seattle. The region is expected to receive substantial rain on Friday, followed by light showers Saturday and more heavy rain on Sunday.
It Happened Here: Capt. Nathan Olney dies at Ahtanum from old wound
Driving up to Fort Simcoe, you’ll see a small white obelisk behind a fence. It’s one of five graves — that we know of — at the former Army post and Indian Boarding School. It is the grave of Capt. Nathan Olney, who served as an Indian Agent in Oregon and was one of the first settlers in the Ahtanum area. He was, by many accounts, respected by the Native people he lived and worked with.
U.S. Air Force Band will perform free show in Yakima
The U.S. Air Force Band will play in Yakima as part of its fall 2022 tour in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The performance will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at East Valley High School, 1900 Beaudry Road, in the main gym. Although the show is free and...
School leaders, state superintendent meet in Yakima to discuss modified calendars
Dozens of school officials from around Washington gathered in Yakima to discuss the merits and challenges of modified calendars on Wednesday and Thursday at the Yakima Convention Center. In a keynote speech Thursday morning, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal discussed how the traditional school calendar can fall...
Proposed WA bill would stop power and water shutoffs during extreme heat
Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-White Center, announced Thursday their plans to propose a bill during next year’s legislative session that would protect access to electricity and running water during extreme heat. Should the bill pass, utility companies in Washington would not be able to shut...
Wildfire in southwest Washington prompts evacuation orders
CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire fed by gusty winds and low humidity east of Vancouver, Washington, grew rapidly on Sunday, prompting authorities to order evacuations as the blaze sent up a plume of white smoke visible throughout the metropolitan area that Vancouver shares with Portland, Oregon. Dubbed the...
Gertrude Gipson
Our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, entered God's Kingdom on October 12, 2022, at the age of 97. Trudy was born to Pervis and Elizabeth Lee, on May 22, 1925, in Simmesport, Louisiana and lived in Simmesport and Beaumont, Texas during her school age years. In 1951, Trudy moved...
Interstate 90 project seeing massive increase to wildlife migration patterns
A massive engineering project on Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass is continuing to show benefits on multiple levels, but while drivers may see improvements to their travel times and conditions, there is an unheard contingent that is also seeing their lives improved. A series of wildlife underpasses and the...
Limited flight options for Yakima to continue for now, Horizon Air president says
The demand for flights connecting the Yakima Valley to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and points beyond remains strong, but the pilots and aircraft available to provide them is limited. That was the sobering message Horizon Air President Joe Sprague delivered between craft beverages and appetizers Thursday night at an informal public...
Man accused of shooting, kidnapping, hit-and-run and assault in White Swan area
An 18-year-old man is accused of kidnapping a 16-year boy, shooting from the window of a stolen car while driving and causing a crash with a police car in the White Swan area. He made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court, where he faces possible charges that include kidnapping, robbery, drive-by shooting, eluding, hit-and-run attended, theft of a motor vehicle and theft of a firearm.
Farmworker group rallies in Yakima against bill that would reform agricultural labor
A crowd of about 30 people gathered at Millennium Plaza in downtown Yakima on Friday evening to protest federal legislation that would revamp agricultural labor. Yakima was the last stop on a statewide tour organized by Familias Unidas por la Justicia (FUJ), an independent farmworkers union in Washington. The group objects to the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.
Yakima City Council looks at grant for historic district along Naches Avenue
The city of Yakima was awarded a $14,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation to look into creating a historic overlay district along Naches Avenue. The overlay district is a planning tool used to preserve or revitalize areas in the community with historic significance. The...
