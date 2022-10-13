Read full article on original website
First Look at First Man Brewery
Derby finally as a craft brewery to call their own with the opening of First Man Brewery. Located in the former Blue Dragon Books space at 437 E. Madison Avenue, they celebrated their grand opening last week. ===========. 437 E Madison Ave, Derby, KS 67037. 316-260-3675. Wednesday – Thursday: 3pm...
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Gaze at jack-o’-lanterns, see a concert, go shopping
Fall is in full swing, and there’s plenty to do in and around Wichita this weekend
2022 Fall Parade of Homes underway in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2022 Fall Parade of Homes is underway in Wichita with many local builders ready to showcase their work. One company, Nies Homes, is holding its first-ever Fall Festival on Sat. Oct. 15 from 12 to 5 p.m. People will have a chance to take a hard hat tour of new […]
Teacher of the Month: Ford's passion is kids with behavior needs
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — October's Allen Samuels CDJR Teacher of the Month is Special Education teacher Ruth Ford from Wichita South High School. "When I was young, I knew I wanted to make a difference," Ford said. "I wanted to make a difference in who I helped, but I didn't know who or what that was going to look like and so, I took psychology classes and special ed classes and about 18 years ago, I landed my first Special Ed job and it has evolved into working with students who have the greatest behavior needs."
Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Oct 14-16)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
8 Things To Expect at This Year’s Wichita Asian Festival
The 41st Annual Wichita Asian Festival takes place today at Century II from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s one of the biggest events in town, drawing large crowds excited to experience different cultures from all over the world. If this is your first or 41st time attending, here...
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
WinterFest Market in Derby this Holiday
WinterFest is on December 3, 2022 from 9 am to 3 pm. WINTERFEST at Woodlawn is a holiday shopping tradition! Bring your friends to Woodlawn United Methodist, in Derby, for this FREE event. Over 65 vendors offer a wide variety of hand-crafted items, art, food, clothing, home décor, and more!
We are down to the championship for the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket
Our social media venture to find Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ is now down to two vying for the championship! Our tournament bracket featured 32 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups around town with three goals in mind:. Introduce you all to the incredible number of options many of you may...
Secret Spots: Enchanced Wellness
If you are looking for a way to lose some weight than we showed off a place in Derby that might be able to help you reach your goals. It’s at Enhanced Wellness as they have lots of different options for those looking to shed some pounds before the holiday season.
Wichita’s Phoenix gym provides community for those struggling with addiction
The Phoenix in downtown Wichita is just like any other gym – but with one stipulation. People who want to use the facility can use it for free only with 48 hours of continuous sobriety. It’s part of a chain of gyms nationwide working to provide community and support...
Mild today, much colder Monday and Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s to lower 70s, which will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect a few clouds this morning across Kansas, otherwise more sun than clouds through the afternoon. Clouds will continue to decrease tonight as high pressure builds into the region from Canada. Much colder air moves in tonight and Monday too.
Disabled Wichita veteran without power for 3 months gifted $10K after TikTok video of lawn transformation goes viral
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "It just amazed me. I don't know how to say it any other way. I'm just amazed by the whole situation," said Wichita resident Mark Edens. Edens is a disabled veteran doing everything he can just to get by. But it hasn't been easy. "I have...
One dead after argument over food at Wendy’s in Wichita leads to shootout: officials
Police were called at 11:38 p.m. Friday to the Wendy’s at 3601 E. Harry.
Early morning house fire in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a residential house fire in Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department say that shortly after 7 a.m. they were alerted to a fire in the 2800 block of north Litchfield. When they arrived they found the occupant outside the house and flames coming from the second story.
Kansas Tornado Shreds Homes, Flings Cars
Dozens of individuals hunkered down within the locker rooms of a YMCA. Cars had been dragged throughout the bottom and crushed in opposition to the constructing. Homes had been blown aside. Dozens of individuals had been on the YMCA in Andover, Kansas, when an EF3 twister roared via Friday night...
'You hit a child': Witness helps save boy's life after hit and run
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita woman who helped save a child's life, who police say was hit by a driver while riding his bike, is begging the person responsible to come forward. Wichita Police told KAKE News the accident happened at the intersection of 20th and Minnesota just after 1:00...
Kwik Shop Free Coffee Fridays in October
Who loves coffee especially Free coffee? During the month of October you can go to any Kwik Shop to get a FREE coffee on Fridays. No other purchases needed. Just as simple as go to Kwik Shop and get any size coffee for FREE! This is on Fridays only but its all day long.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures dropping for the start of the week
Temperatures will be closer to our seasonal average today. Northerly winds are moving into the state in the wake of last night’s cold front. Highs will range from the 60s to 70s across the region. Temperatures plummet overnight. Clear skies and northerly winds will aid in our cool-down. Those...
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
