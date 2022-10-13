Phoenix Water Hosting Town Halls Focused on Colorado River Shortage

As part of their ongoing effort to keep the public informed about how reduced allocations of Colorado River water are impacting the City of Phoenix, Phoenix Water experts will deliver a presentation at various locations in the weeks ahead.

The speakers will focus on how the City manages its diverse and robust water supplies, decades of planning and forethought that have put the City in a strong position to handle this eventuality, new infrastructure investments, and other strategies in development to prepare for a hotter, drier climate.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about water conservation efforts and how Phoenix is positioning itself for a sustainable future with less Colorado River water. The United States Bureau of Reclamation declared a Tier 2a shortage for the Colorado River in 2023.

Since declaring a Stage 1 Water Alert and activating its Drought Management Plan on June 1, Phoenix Water has taken extraordinary steps to educate citizens and businesses about water conservation. Additionally, City leaders have worked diligently to keep the public informed about their strategy for managing the federal government’s actions to protect the Colorado River system.

These town hall meetings are another step in the vital process of informing, educating, and listening as everyone comes together to understand this situation and search for viable solutions. The presentations at these meetings will be the same, but the discussion will vary depending on the questions from attendees.

Media briefing: Thursday, Oct. 20 | 3 p.m. | Burton Barr Central Library

General Public ​

Saturday, Oct. 22 | 11 a.m. | Burton Barr Central Library

1221 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Thursday, Oct. 27 | 6 p.m. | Sunnyslope Community Center

802 E Vogel Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Thursday, Nov. 3 | 6 p.m. | Longview Neighborhood Recreation Center

4040 N 14th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Wednesday, Nov. 9 | Noon | Saguaro Library

2808 N 46th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Thursday, Nov. 10 | 6 p.m. | Goelet A.C. Beuf Community Center

3435 W Pinnacle Peak Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Saturday, Nov. 12 | 10 a.m. | Maryvale Community Center

4420 N 51st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Monday, Nov. 14 | 6 p.m. | Paradise Valley Community Center

17402 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Tuesday, Nov. 15 | 6 p.m. | Virtual Meeting via Webex

Wednesday, Nov. 16 | 6 p.m. | South Mountain Community Library

7050 S 24th St, Phoenix, AZ 85042

(Dates, times, and locations are subject to change. Please visit phoenix.gov/drought for the most up-to-date information).

The City of Phoenix Water Services Department provides water and wastewater services to the United States’ fifth largest city in an area of approximately 540 square miles and with a population of approximately 1,660,000. This is accomplished through the hard work of nearly 1,500 employees, who carefully manage our major assets, including eight water treatment plants, nearly 300 pumps, well, lift, and pressure stations, 7,000 miles of water main, 5,000 miles of sewer main, 55,000 fire hydrants, and 99,000 manholes. We are owned by and accountable to the people of our community through the community’s elected officials on the Phoenix City Council.

Media Contact:

Michael Gertzman

Senior Public Information Officer

Water Services

Cell: 602-245-4143 (call or text)

E-mail: michael.gertzman@phoenix.gov

Athena Sanchez

Public Information Officer

Water Services

Cell: 602-621-0507 (call or text)

E-mail: athena.sanchez@phoenix.gov