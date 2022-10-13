Read full article on original website
Skydivers Establish 4 Maryland State RecordsSkydivin' PeteRidgely, MD
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Best of the Menu at Viet Taste in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
WBOC
New Community Refrigerator in Dover
DOVER, De. -- A community refrigerator has been placed outside the Westside Family Healthcare Clinic in Dover. The fridge is offering 'free food for all' and encourages people in the community to take what they need and leave what they can. The fridge was installed by Planting to Feed, a...
delawarepublic.org
Georgetown pallet shelter village could open by mid-November
A new pallet shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by mid-November, despite the project still waiting on $1million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Volunteers are helping The Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency build the 40 prefab homes this week, roof, wall...
WMDT.com
“We’re still in a period of recovering:” New grant funding supports healthcare/food assistance programs serving rural communities
DELAWARE – “The COVID-19 pandemic really brought to light something we already know at the Food Bank, which is so our friends and neighbors are food insecure,” Delaware Food Bank Director of External Affairs Chad Robinson said. The USDA now stepping in with a possible solution, providing...
WBOC
Dover Prepares for W. Loockerman Street Demolition
DOVER, Del. - The City of Dover began asbestos removal on the property located at 235-239 Loockerman Street on Monday Oct. 17, 2022. A fire earlier this year caused major damage to the property. Dover City Council voted to tear down the building in August. Dover Mayor, Robin Christiansen, said...
Cape Gazette
Sussex County Land Trust to host Hopkins Preserve event Oct. 22
Sussex County Land Trust in partnership with Sussex County Council will host a free event from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, on Sweetbriar Road near Route 9 west of Lewes to celebrate the acquisition and protection of Hopkins Preserve, a 51-acre property adjacent to the Lewes-to-Georgetown rail trail. The property was acquired for land preservation purposes and will eventually offer public access as an outdoor recreation area.
McGuiness to be sentenced Wednesday
Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness will be sentenced Wednesday on two misdemeanor charges. In July, McGuiness was found guilty of conflict of interest, official misconduct, and structuring to avoid compliance with procurement law. The structuring charge was later dismissed by the judge. Each conviction comes with a possible prison term of one year, though political observers believe her punishment will ... Read More
WMDT.com
Salisbury Pridewalk repainted
SALISBURY, Md- Salisbury’s rainbow crosswalk got a fresh coat of paint Sunday, thanks to Salisbury PFLAG and members of the community. The Pride Crosswalk includes the classic pride flag, the progress pride flag, and the transgender pride flag. The repainting also featured music games community resources, and drag performances.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach police sergeant hones leadership skills in statewide program
Sgt. Mark Sweet, a 19-year veteran of the Rehoboth Beach Police Department, recently completed training through the Delaware State Police Department’s Leadership Development Program. In partnership with Wilmington University, the program focuses on enriching individual leaders and how leadership styles impact individuals and groups. Sweet called the three-week program a “fantastic skill-builder.”
WGMD Radio
Sussex County Council to Meet at 12:30pm
The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday – but beginning at 12:30pm. In Old Business, the Council will decide on an ordinance amendment dealing with affordable rental units and the Sussex County Rental Unit Program. The Council will also hold 4 public hearings during that afternoon session beginning at 1:30pm – two Conditional Use applications and two Change of Zone applications.
delawarepublic.org
City of Seaford set to debut a new community garden in April 2023
Volunteers are needed to help finish construction of a new community garden in Seaford. The Seaford Community Garden is the brainchild of Cassandra Dayton who has been gardening since she was a child. “So the wheels again start turning and I said to myself, 'why not pass on the passion,...
WDEL 1150AM
Longtime DSU, UD football assistant Bossard dies
Bryan Bossard, who served as an assistant at both the University of Delaware and Delaware State University has died. The Dover High School alum was an all-conference defensive back for the University of Delaware in the late 80s before embarking on a lengthy career as an assistant coach at both levels of Division I.
WMDT.com
Angel Tree program registrations opening, providing families in need with Christmas joy
SALISBURY, Md. – The Salvation Army of the Lower Eastern Shore is looking to help families in need with the return of its Angel Tree program. The program provides clothing and toys for infants to children 14 years old in Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties. Individuals and local organizations...
kentchamber.org
UM Shore Regional Health Announces Plans For New Regional Medical Center In Easton
The Board of Directors of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) has approved a plan by UM Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) to submit a Letter of Intent next month to the Maryland Health Care Commission (MHCC) to construct a new Regional Medical Center in Talbot County. “Building a...
WMDT.com
Delaware Teacher of the Year announced
MILFORD, Del. – A Milford teacher has been named Delaware State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of Lulu Ross Elementary is now the First State’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. Lockwood hopes to use her new position in order to advocate for the betterment of underserved student populations.
insideradio.com
LPFM Woes Continue. Now A Delaware Station Is About To Go Dark.
The pandemic has been harder on low-power FM than any other radio service. First most stations did not have the technical ability to switch to a broadcast-from-home setup, and then the financial resources that have powered LPFMs for the past two decades dried up. So far this year the number of LPFMs has shrunk by 44 to 2,025 as of Sept. 30 according to the FCC. A low-power station on the Delaware Shore may be about to join them.
Eastern Shore Shipbuilder Readies “Coastal Cat” Multihulls for Spring Cruise Season
Chesapeake Shipbuilding has been busy churning out new river cruise boats on the Wicomico River at an ambitious pace. And its first catamaran, built for sister company American Cruise Lines, is set to debut in the spring. “We’ll be able to explore the Chester River to Chestertown, or the Wicomico,...
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
WBOC
Hit and Run Incidents on Rise in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says there is an increase of hit and runs in the county. The most recent one on Friday evening in Pittsville. "Unfortunately we just looked at the number this morning 2020 here in Wicomico county on county road ways on county road ways we did see a slight decrease but in the last two years we've seen a slight increase and this year if the numbers hold consistent, we're looking at a 39% increase in hit and run accidents since 2020," said Captain Tim Robinson from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
WMDT.com
CAMP Rehoboth’s Block Party celebration makes big return after 3-year hiatus
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- After 3 years, CAMP Rehoboth’s annual Block Party celebration made its highly anticipated return and brought out residents and visitors of all ages for an afternoon of fun. “It was hard. We had 4 years under our belts and it was becoming very successful. Then rain...
