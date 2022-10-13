KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There will be a lot of red and gold at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday when the Chiefs travel to San Francisco. The shades of those colors may be varied. The Kansas City Chiefs traded for Charvarius Ward in August 2018. He would make his first start later in the year and make Kansas City his football home for four years. In his first year since signing a three-year, $42 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers, Ward will get to face his former team.

