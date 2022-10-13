Read full article on original website
Bettor places $80,000 on Chiefs to beat Buffalo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- For the first time in his career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is an underdog at Arrowhead Stadium. One individual is placing some major faith in the Chiefs to pull of the upset. The Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway reports that someone made a...
VIDEO: 12-second drive leads to 62-yard field goal from Harrison Butker
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you are a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills, you may have a feeling of déjà vu after the end of today’s first half. Last January, it took just 13 seconds for the Chiefs offense to drive down and tie the game.
GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs host Bills in playoff rematch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday in a rematch of January’s thrilling playoff game. Tune in on KCTV5 at 3:25 to watch the game. Updates throughout the day will be posted here.
Report: Raiders WR Davante Adams unlikely to be disciplined for postgame shove before legal process concludes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Those hoping Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams would be suspended for his postgame shove of a credentialed media member following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Monday night victory will have to wait. Adams could be fined, suspended or both, but a ruling isn’t...
Mahomes passes Marino, Manning on two separate records
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can add another record to his short career. Mahomes’ 300-yard game on Sunday was the 33rd of his career, passing Miami Dolphins great Dan Marino for most 300-yards in the first six seasons of their careers. In the...
Charvarius Ward wants Levi’s Stadium filled with red and gold for Chiefs-49ers game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There will be a lot of red and gold at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday when the Chiefs travel to San Francisco. The shades of those colors may be varied. The Kansas City Chiefs traded for Charvarius Ward in August 2018. He would make his first start later in the year and make Kansas City his football home for four years. In his first year since signing a three-year, $42 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers, Ward will get to face his former team.
NFL: Chiefs’ Chris Jones not fined for hit on Derek Carr
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was not fined this week by the NFL for a hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr that drew a controversial penalty. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Jones wasn’t fined this week by the league.
Former Jayhawk Andrew Wiggins signs extension with Warriors
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Former Kansas Jayhawk Andrew Wiggins solidified his role and relationship with the Golden State Warriors Saturday, coming to terms on a reported four-year, $109 million contract extension. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews. The Warriors announced the extension Saturday but...
