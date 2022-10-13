ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

WPTV

2 dead after small plane crashes onto roof of Miramar house

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Two people were killed when a small plane crashed into the backyard of a Miramar home Monday, apparently landing on its nose and partially resting on the roof. The plane crashed shortly after taking off from nearby North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. Helicopter video from...
MIRAMAR, FL
WPTV

Florida Atlantic rallies to beat Rice 17-14

BOCA RATON, Fla. — N'Kosi Perry's 18-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Jahmal Edrine gave Florida Atlantic its first lead and two late interceptions preserved it for a 17-14 win over Rice on Saturday night. Trailing 14-10, FAU (3-4, 2-1 Conference USA) looked to have taken the lead at the...
BOCA RATON, FL
WPTV

How to make Pumpkin ravioli for National Pasta Day

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Prezzo, an Italian trattoria located in Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens offers pizza and pasta-making classes. Guests can roll up their sleeves in this hands-on pasta-making class where they’ll practice shaping, cutting, and folding dough. Once the pasta creations are complete, Prezzo will bag it up and label it with cooking instructions to take and enjoy at home. Their experience will end with a crisp salad and pasta that Prezzo’s chef made for all to enjoy following the class.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
WPTV

Mainly dry, warm and breezy for Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We'll wake up to mostly clear skies Sunday morning with wake-up temps in the low 70s for most. It will feel warm Sunday afternoon with plenty of sun and high temps in the mid 80s. If you're headed to the beach and plan to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

